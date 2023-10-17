Agustin Vai

The SPY (NYSEARCA:SPY) is having a short-term bounce, trying to break above the downtrends showing on both the daily and weekly charts below. Earnings are rolling in, the economy is good, there are plenty of jobs and the consumer is careful, but still spending. The exogenous forces on the market are the wars in Israel and the Ukraine, the continuing auto strike, the possibility of another Fed hike in interest rates and Treasury auctions looking for buyers at higher interest rates.

Once the good earnings are out of the way and the holiday spending is over, the market will be taking a hard look at 2024. AI is a bright light in the future long term and probably is fully discounted short term. Higher stock prices, riding the AI wave of the future, may be a little ahead of themselves.

Juiced up revenues and earnings because of inflation may now be behind us. The auto strike shows workers demanding higher wages and that will put a squeeze on margins, especially if the economy begins to slow. Companies will not be able to raise prices as they have in 2023 and higher labor costs will squeeze profits. The offset will be productivity gains because of AI, but that is down the road and not likely significant in 2024.

The Fed is still targeting a soft landing and keeping rates high for 2024. High unemployment would change all of that, but that does not seem likely in 2024, maybe in 2025. The Fed certainly will not hit its inflation goal in 2024 especially if it wants a soft landing. So put that off to 2025.

We don't try to guess about where the market is going because the signals will tell us where price is headed. What are those signals telling us right now? You don't need a crystal ball. All you have to do is look at the signals on the charts below. Here is what those charts are saying.

First and foremost, there are downtrend lines on both the daily and weekly charts shown below. I have drawn a red, downward, trendline, arrow above price on the daily chart. On the weekly chart, you can see the 10-week moving average trendline is going down, threatening to cross over the 40-week uptrend. If that happens, it is called a "death cross" just to emphasize that it is not a positive development. Portfolio managers do not like to be in equities when the 10-week moving average stays below the 40-week indicating that we are in a bear market. They would rather put their money elsewhere, like 5% risk free in Treasuries. The small investor can do the same or use money market funds.

With the above in mind, I have to recognize the bounce in price that you can see on the charts below. This bounce is reaching for the downtrends I have just described above. It will take a great deal of good news to help the SPY break out above the downtrend. That news is now coming from the earnings reports and that will continue for the next month or so. Then we have the Santa rally. Or as the "Trader's Almanac" always points out "If Santa Claus should fail to call, bears may come to Broad and Wall."

Let's assume that WWIII is not about to start in Ukraine or Israel, and everything is bullish between now and Santa's hopeful appearance at Wall St. That may be enough for another attempt above $460 on the SPY. But will it be enough to change the current downtrends to uptrends? I don't think so because the most the market is planning on for 2024 is a soft landing. That will not change a downtrend market to and uptrend market. That requires a growing economy, not a soft landing economy. If it turns into a recession, that is even worse for the market. Don't forget the market is looking ahead, it is going to move soon, based on what it sees happening in 2024.

I am going to enjoy the blue, vertical line, Buy Signals I have drawn on both the daily and weekly charts below. However, it will take much more to bring Santa to Wall St. this year-end. Short term I am bullish, but longer term I expect these blue line Buy Signals to turn red. I don't guess; I just wait for the signal.

Here is the daily chart with the red, downtrend arrow, above price and the short term, vertical, blue line Buy Signal for the current bounce to retest that downtrend:

SPY bounce reaches up to test the downtrend. (StockCharts.com)

Here is the weekly chart showing the short term, vertical, blue line Buy Signal. However, at the top of the chart is our proprietary Buy/Hold/Sell signal, and you can see it is dropping to the Sell signal at 60. This is our concern for 2024 and especially if the market sees this coming in January and drops.