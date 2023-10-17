Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nikola: Dilution Continues Unabatedly - Sell

Oct. 17, 2023 8:17 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)
Summary

  • In early August, amendments to Delaware General Corporation Law resulted in Nikola gaining shareholder approval for doubling the number of authorized shares to 1.6 billion.
  • The company has wasted no time raising additional capital by aggressively selling new shares into the open market and issuing an aggregate of $165 million in convertible notes.
  • Between August 1 and September 20, outstanding shares increased by more than 26% to approximately 985 million.
  • Considering the recent BEV truck recall and resulting pause in deliveries, I would expect the company to reduce its full-year outlook for truck sales and revenues even further in the upcoming Q3 earnings release on November 2.
  • Considering the likelihood of another guidance revision in early November as well as the massive overhang from convertible debt issuances and open market sales, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.

Elektro-LKW Nikola auf einer Straße

Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I have covered Nikola Corporation (NKLA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

