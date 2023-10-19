Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Twilio: A Micro-Microsoft

Oct. 19, 2023 8:30 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)1 Comment
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After providing you with a brief review of Twilio's Q2 2023 earnings report recently, I wanted to take time to analyze Twilio's competitive positioning.
  • It's a very fascinating business in that, despite what the share price would suggest, it is the 800lb gorilla in the customer engagement industry.
  • It holds such a strong market position that even its competitors want to do business with it, and I will explore this assertion with you today in depth.
  • In short, I do see the issue the market has taken with Twilio, and it's an issue that continues to vex virtually all San Francisco-based software businesses, e.g., STRIP, SQ, CRM, UBER, and others.
  • It must execute its business model with vastly greater efficiency. It has the dominant market position. It must simply evolve in this respect, and the market will very likely once again award it a fair to premium valuation as opposed to its current substantial discount to fair value.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Beating the Market. Learn More »

Twilio is an American cloud communications platform.

jaanalisette

Exploring The Analogy

I recently shared that I saw Twilio (TWLO) as something akin to a mini-Microsoft (a micro-Microsoft, if you will), but within the customer engagement management industry instead of the productivity software industry, and I wanted to take a

Get started with us today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.57K Followers

Louis Stevens offers a proprietary approach to equity (stock) investing.

Employing his Four Foundational Investment Frameworks, Louis purchases industry-leading businesses that possess mountainous cash hoards, robust free cash flow generation, long runways for growth, and quality company cultures.

Whether you're just getting started or are an analyst at a hedge fund, Louis has served folks like yourself throughout his career in equity research and investing. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rshan48
Today, 9:18 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (43)
Thanks for this excellent analysis.. appreciated 👍 I’ve been holding the stock for a while and wish there was a technical view too so I could add more. Regards.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.