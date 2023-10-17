Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arco Platform: Sell If Price Crosses $14 Before The Go-Private Deal

Oct. 17, 2023 8:50 AM ETArco Platform Limited (ARCE)
Summary

  • Arco Platform, a Brazilian education company, is going private, offering $14 per share, which doesn't align with my DCF model's fair value estimate.
  • The company's history of aggressive mergers and acquisitions has led to a significant debt load, and the pandemic further challenged its financial health.
  • Investors should consider selling their shares in the open market if the price exceeds $14 before the go-private transaction to secure profits and reduce uncertainties.

Teenage students using computers in computer room

Caiaimage/Chris Ryan

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) is a Brazilian education platform that provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company has been facing issues dating back to its IPO on

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
246 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

