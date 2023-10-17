Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Positive Rate Of Change In Manufacturing

Oct. 17, 2023 8:59 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJIFAST3 Comments
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stocks rise despite concerns about interest rates and geopolitical strife.
  • Earnings revisions breadth is deteriorating, but this is typical before earnings season.
  • Manufacturing sector shows signs of rebound, with PMI increasing and sub-components improving.
Stocks drove through rising bond yields to power sharply higher yesterday, as strong corporate earnings trumped concerns about interest rates. Despite intensifying geopolitical strife and dire warnings from corporate leaders and market pundits about the economy and the markets, the fear one would

This article was written by

Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
15.17K Followers

Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.

He is the leader of the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 9:22 AM
Premium
Comments (2.42K)
Mike is going to get walked to the door.
S
Sane Man
Today, 9:13 AM
Premium
Comments (1.16K)
Thanks Lawrence , what do you think about the retail sales beat? Looks like rates going higher putting pressure on the futures. This while Canada CPI coming in lower and British wages exceeding inflation rate for first time in ages. If we are to go higher into year end we just may need this to be a foretelling turnaround Tuesday !
Lawrence Fuller profile picture
Lawrence Fuller
Today, 9:46 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.89K)
@Sane Man Industrial production better than expected, which confirms the uptick in manufacturing. Retail sales better than expected, as it looks like excess savings have NOT run out as bears contend. Lots of good news here ,but not so much that we are off to the races. This is soft landing stuff and not explosive growth, but it is NOT recession.

Regardless, the bears will sell bonds and push higher for longer fears, when that's not in the numbers. This resilience in retail sales is not inflationary. Shelter will continue to come down and bring CPI and PCE below their year end target, so I'm a buyer on long-term bonds at these yields.
