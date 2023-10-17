Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America's Q3: A Decisive Beat

Oct. 17, 2023 8:30 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)JPM3 Comments
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.56K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of America Corporation Q3 earnings beat expectations, with large increases in revenue and earnings and only a 4% Y/Y decline in deposits, which increased $1 billion Q/Q.
  • The perception of liquidity issues has caused Bank of America stock to underperform, but the bank's liquidity is actually strong.
  • Bank of America's valuation is low compared to its peers, and the bank has shown impressive profitability and growth potential.
  • As a result of its Q3 release, Bank of America's multiples (using Yesterday's closing price) have gotten even lower.
  • In this article, I will explain why I remain long Bank of America stock after earnings.

Warren Buffett And BofA CEO Brian Moynihan Speak At Georgetown University

Brian Moynihan Speaks At Georgetown University

Drew Angerer

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) just released its fiscal third quarter earnings. The release beat on revenue and as well as on EPS. Going into the release, analysts were expecting the

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.56K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 10:01 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.74K)
Thanks fir the work.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 9:53 AM
Premium
Comments (8.96K)
This is an attractive business. Too much fear from the 2008 crisis still in the heads of investors.
lloydjamesross profile picture
lloydjamesross
Today, 8:49 AM
Premium
Comments (28)
High uncertainty, low risk. The perfect value play. Long BAC
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BAC

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.