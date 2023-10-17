Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

nVent Looks To Power Through Softening Volumes

Oct. 17, 2023 9:16 AM ETnVent Electric plc (NVT)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.18K Followers

Summary

  • Electrical equipment providers have been market darlings but have softened of late on worries about declining end-user demand.
  • nVent, a leading company in this sector, has seen volumes taper off recently and faces short-term risks from weaker short-cycle industrial and building sector demand.
  • Looking past some possible short-term challenges, nVent has above-average long-term growth potential due to its leverage to the "electrify everything" trend and opportunities in the data center market.
  • At today's price, I'd call nVent fairly valued but still with respectable long-term return potential.

Electrician engineer tests electrical installations and wires on relay protection system. Adjustment of scheme of automation and control of electrical equipment.

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee

These are still good days to be an industrial company tied to electrical equipment and the electrification of a wide range of end markets. Leading names like Eaton (ETN), Hubbell (HUBB), and

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.18K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVT

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVT

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.