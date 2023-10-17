Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Tesla Stock Still A Good Investment? 3 Questions You Need To Ask

Oct. 17, 2023 9:44 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY, F, GM, PTON, TM, TOYOF, VLKAF, VLKPF, VWAGY, VWAPY2 Comments
Logan Kane
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. trades for roughly 74x earnings while its closest competitors trade for 5-10x.
  • Is Tesla stock too expensive, its peers too cheap, both, or neither?
  • The overall car sales market is facing challenges due to decreased obsolescence and demographic changes, potentially impacting the future profitability of automakers.
  • The EV market is growing, but recent data shows Tesla's market share is starting to slip.
  • Three questions investors in Tesla shares should be asking.

The electric vehicle ("EV") transition is for real and is happening at a steady pace, although perhaps at a pace a bit slower than automakers had hoped. J.D. Power data shows that 8.6% of cars sold

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
TaylorMill
Today, 9:51 AM
Author: "The trouble for Tesla shareholders now is that Tesla stock is priced for so much profit growth that if they stumble at all the stock will be crushed. The business might catch a cold, but at current valuations, the stock would act like it has double-lung pneumonia."

Excellent way too summarize the issue. The fanboys pretend this doesn't matter but it does.
R
Rigmeister
Today, 10:00 AM
@TaylorMill When it drops I’ll buy more. TSLA is so much more than an EV car company.Some people STILL haven’t figured that out.
