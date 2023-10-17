adamkaz

Introduction

Mortgage REITs have become more and more attractive to income investors now that rates are starting to level out, since mREITs hurt during periods of rising rates. Most mortgages are fixed-rate debt, meaning that as rates rise, the mortgages that mREITs bought do not adjust. Ask anyone who got a 2.65% 30-year fixed rate mortgage in 2021 how they're feeling now that the average rate is 7.5%.

Avg. Fixed Rate for 30-year Mortgages (Freddie Mac)

Now that the Fed has signaled for a stabilizing of these (relatively) high rates, mortgage REITs have become much more attractive. The pain has already been felt, so is now the right time to buy in?

Note: If you're looking in a lower-risk approach to mortgages, check out this 10% yielding CEF that only invests in mortgages insured by the US government.

With mortgage rates hitting a high they haven't seen in 20 years, new-issue mortgages and newly collateralized mortgage-backed securities will be paying investors hefty dividends moving forward into 2024.

In the mREIT space, few stand out like Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM). While they have a volatile history, I see softer seas ahead than the market does. This could prove to be a good opportunity to lock in a large dividend and see price upside.

As for their track record, here you can see RITM compared to two indices' total returns, VanEck's Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM).

Data by YCharts

Brief Overview

At a glance:

Price: $9.46

Dividend Yield: 10.8%

Dividend Per Share: $1.00

Beta: 0.68

Volatility (1Y): 29.14

10-Day Trading Volume: 35,715,763

Market Cap: $4,490,000,000

Rithm Capital Corp. is a mid-cap mREIT boasting almost $4.5B in AUM. Rithm was founded in 2013 when it was separated from Drive Shack Inc. (OTCQX:DSHK) and rebranded itself from New Residential Investment to Rithm Capital in 2022.

Operating a vertically integrated mortgage platform, Rithm's portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities, both agency-backed and not; single-family rental properties, originating and servicing mortgage loans, and other strategic investments in the real estate domain. This provides a self-sufficient supply chain management system where mortgages can be originated, serviced, and collateralized all in-house. This is a strength not seen in most other mREITs, providing RITM with lowered costs and thus greater margins.

5Y Gross Margins for RITM (Grasshopper Stocks)

Vertical Integration

This vertical integration of their supply chain also lowers their exposure to interest rates, when they aren't having to rely on further debt to build their portfolio. This has allowed RITM to keep their dividend yield fairly consistent over the last ten years. Regardless of interest rate changes (2018 & 2022 should stand out), RITM has been consistent in their ability to cash-flow for investors.

Data by YCharts

The majority of Rithm's portfolio (54%) is in mortgage servicing rights, and commercial real estate, with some smaller segments in single family rentals, and residential mortgage loans subject to repurchasing. These investments are split across their various arms, offering in-house diversification within mREIT operations. Below is a breakdown from their latest 10Q.

RITM's Portfolio (Rithm Capital Corp.)

This strong balance sheet puts Rithm in a position less exposed to interest rates than the market has been pricing in, and the price action we have seen this year shows that there is a steady realization that Rithm Capital may be in a better place than we originally thought. While interest rates have been rising, RITM has not been falling alongside it. This trend is observed in the index, as seem below with MORT and REM.

While the indices are currently around the same price as they were in January, erasing the whole year's worth of price gains, RITM has climbed almost 25%.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Growth Trends And Projections

REITs are often judged by their ability to grow their revenue. Because of share dilution used in 2020 to survive the pandemic, Rithm's earnings-per-share growth rate is negative. Moving forward, as their revenue has had to make up for the dilution, we should expect to see Rithm reverse this course. The most telling sign of RITM's reversal is their revenue from the last five years. The momentum from the successful share dilution has carried RITM to a 25% YoY growth rate from 2021 - 2022.

5Y RITM Revenue (Grasshopper Stocks)

Rithm has historically been a slow growing company when it comes to earnings, throughout its lifespan it has grown its earnings at 3.6%. The change seen in the last five years expected to continue, following the momentum after leadership changed strategy during the pandemic.

Below, you can see the one-year revenue estimates and the ten-year revenue change. Take note of the drastic increase leaving the pandemic.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Attractive Ratios

Price to earnings: ‪6.95x

Price to sales: ‪2.45‬x

Price to book: ‪0.75‬x

Price to cash flow: 1.6x

EV/Market Cap: 28.97x

These modest ratios also hint at another potential opportunity to be in play based purely on value fundamentals.

RITM compared to peers, P/E (Simply Wall St.)

Counterpoint: Debt & Sustainability

One worrying aspect of Rithm's balance sheets is its level of debt. As of June 2023, Rithm holds cash that covers only 7% of their total debt of $23.22 billion.

Within this debt, a particularly troubling $8.68 billion is categorized as short-term debt, being due within the year, which could necessitate the liquidation of nearly half of their $17.9 billion in investments.

5Y RITM Debt (Grasshopper Stocks)

It's worth noting the presence of short-term receivables amounting to almost $6 billion, can cover approximately 67% of their short-term debt. It's essential to recognize that this situation could escalate, as Rithm may need to secure high-interest rates on a significant portion of debt to extend its maturity.

The last time RITM needed to raise capital quickly, 2020, they diluted shares. Investors would likely be against additional dilutions moving forward.

Debt-to-equity ratio (Macrotrends)

Rithm currently pays out an impressive 10.8% dividend, miles ahead of the US REITs yield of 4.83%. This robust yield serves as ample compensation for investors who are willing to navigate potential downsides, cementing Rithm as a compelling choice for those who value income alongside growth potential.

One might argue that Rithm is overly committed to maintaining this dividend, potentially at the cost of accumulating excessive debt, which is a legitimate concern for mREITs, especially those who use significant leverage.

Macroeconomic Commentary

As with all of my analyses, I feel the need to bring up the elephant in the room: the Fed. Where rates are going to go is a big question and one that will dramatically affect the housing and MBS markets. Are we looking at the new, new normal?

There is uncertainty with where rates will go, we know a couple of things.

Delinquency rates on mortgages have not been adversely affected by the drastic rate hikes through 2022

Credit card delinquency has started to trend up, showing that there is pain in the consumer market

Total household debt is rising

Delinquency rates & the Fed funds rate (Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

What this means for the housing market is uncertain. I don't feel threatened by mortgages in a rising rate environment, but may want to supplement my exposure to mortgages with other fixed income securities, like bank loans or government treasuries. I covered funds employing these strategies in other analyses recently.

Conclusion

Rithm Capital offers investors a unique, vertically integrated mortgage REIT investment. Its resilience in navigating the challenges of the pandemic and broader economic uncertainties showcases its potential as a robust investment choice, yielding 10.8%.

While the housing market's trajectory remains uncertain, RITM's internally diversified portfolio and strong cash flow position it well to navigate potential headwinds.