Breaking A 200-Year Record: The Unprecedented Decline Of 10-Year Treasury Notes

Oct. 17, 2023 10:11 AM ETAGG, BIL, BND, IEF, SGOV, VCIT11 Comments
David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
367 Followers

Summary

  • Treasury bonds have performed poorly in recent years, with a 46% decline in bonds with maturities of 10 years or more since 2020.
  • 10-year notes may have three consecutive annual negative returns for the first time in over two centuries, with a current YTD decline of 3.26%.
  • The inverted yield curve dilemma poses uncertainty for the bond market, as investors debate the possibility of a recession or a soft landing.

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram on Los Angeles skyscrapers background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

The bond market has had a rough past few years. 2022 was the worst year for bonds in the past 250 years and 2023 hasn't been much better. According to Bloomberg, Treasury bonds with maturities

I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management. I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I mainly cover undiscovered ETFs, primarily in the fixed-income and energy sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

David de los Ángeles Buendía profile picture
David de los Ángeles Buendía
Yesterday, 5:32 PM
Comments (11.22K)
Hello David Sommer Jr,

I was interested in your piece but it was unclear on a few key points.

1) You wrote: "Most investors are aware of the yield curve inversion."

Which yield curve are you writing about? There are many. The inversion of the United States Treasury 10-Year Note - 3 Month Bill spread is one yield curve that is commonly watched to see if it inverts. Is that the one you are writing about?

2) You wrote: " As the market debates whether or not we are going to go into a recession or have a soft landing, the yield curve is in a very awkward situation."

This is a bit confusing. When an economy enters a recession, it can end with a "hard landing" or a "soft landing" [1]. There will always be a recession sooner or later, the question is merely how it ends. The state of any given yield curve has, as far as I know, little to do with that outcome.

3) You wrote: "But if we have a soft landing, and rates stay higher for longer, how will the inversion fix itself?"

An inverted yield curve, no matter which one, is always a temporary phenomenon. It will revert to a normal yield structure eventually. By the bye, an inverted yield curve is not a problem per se that needs to be fixed and even if it were there is no way to "fix it". It is what it is.

[1] www.brookings.edu/...
David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
Yesterday, 6:57 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (83)
@David de los Ángeles Buendía Thanks for the comment. Let's Discuss.

1) An inverted yield curve "occurs when short-term debt instruments have higher yields than long-term instruments of the same credit risk profile"www.investopedia.com/... So all I mean is that short term rates are higher than long term rates.

2) In the source you cited, it says "If the Fed can raise interest rates just enough to slow the economy and reduce inflation without causing a recession, it has achieved what is known as a soft landing." So a soft landing is commonly understood to not be a recession.

3) I say "fix itself". As you said, there isn't a way we can "fix it", but the market will correct it. eventually, the curve will un-invert. That's what I mean by "fix". This can happen by longer rates going up above that of short-term rates, or short-term rates being lowered below the long-term rates.

I hope this clarifies the points I was making in the article. If you enjoyed the article, consider giving me a follow.
David de los Ángeles Buendía profile picture
David de los Ángeles Buendía
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (11.22K)
Hello @David Sommer Jr .

You wrote: "An inverted yield curve "occurs when short-term debt instruments have higher yields than long-term instruments of the same credit risk ... So all I mean is that short term rates are higher than long term rates."

As already noted, there are of course many "yield curves". A yield curve is a line that plots yields, or interest rates, of bonds that have equal credit quality but differing maturities. Normally, longer term securities pay more interest than short term securities, all other things being equal. However, periodically these yield curves invert, with the shorter-term securities paying more than the longer-term securities. Of particular interest is the 3-month (constant maturity) UST) Bill usually pays less than the 10-Year (constant maturity) UST Bond rate as a measure to predict recessions [1].

The Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) of Cleveland studies these yield curves and uses the 3-month (constant maturity) UST Bill rate and 10-Year (constant maturity) UST Bond rate as a measure to predict recessions [1]. This one particular yield curve has been very effective at predicting recessions. Once the 10-Year / 3-Month UST Yield Curve inverts, a recession arrives within a twelvemonth.

So this particular yield curve and its inversion is of particular interest to market participants and researchers.

[1] www.clevelandfed.org/...
Jack Harkness profile picture
Jack Harkness
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (1.27K)
1787 was 2 years before the French Revolution
bbob68 profile picture
bbob68
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (1.22K)
The inexorable forces of inflation fed by wages, housing, food, and staples do not appear ready to abate anytime soon. Ultra-low interest rates are somewhat of a historical anomaly as a result of the great market crash of 2008. Somehow, they became normalized, falsely in my opinion.IMO, looking out over the foreseeable future, I think the rates remaining higher for longer is a relatively safe bet unless we are prepared to take yet another step toward late1930s Germany
k
katmandu100
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (8.9K)
Interesting article.
r
rip1955
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (931)
William J. Bernstein has been buying 30 year TIPs in 2023. I'm buying 5-25 year TIPs to duration match my remaining years. Real rates of 2.6-2.8% are an anomaly although they touched 3% during the GFC. Rates will eventually recede, probably sooner than later although calling the bottom on the bond bear market is impossible.
C
CPA022784
17 Oct. 2023
Comments (1.68K)
Wonderful title and have seen numerous times recently - if only it was actually true. Of course, there was no 10-year UST 200-250 years ago. In fact anything before about 1970 is totally irrelevant and the Federal Reserve did not exist 200 years ago, there were various rate pegs in place, etc. In fact, even your "source" uses bonds from the UK for his dubious assertion. Notwithstanding the hyperbole, it has been a fairly miserable few years for US notes and bonds.
David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
17 Oct. 2023
AnalystPremium
Comments (83)
@CPA022784 I understand your point. While traditional 10-year bonds haven't existed for that long, economists are able to use unconventional indexes that use a variety of data from the past to make proxy 10-year bonds. This is the measure I use in my article. It is briefly discussed here.(www.bloomberg.com/...). It's a historical reconstruction. If you aren't a fan of that measure, I completely understand. However, I think it can be insightful for investors to use unconventional indexes that can allow for interesting analysis that goes beyond the period in which certain features of modern markets have existed. Thanks for the comment!
C
CPA022784
17 Oct. 2023
Comments (1.68K)
@David Sommer Jr Thanks for the reply. Not a big fan of artificially fabricated proxy 10-year bonds from when there were none (or none in this country) for periods that have absolutely no relevance to modern trading and tell the investor nothing - all for the sake of a cool news headline.
David de los Ángeles Buendía profile picture
David de los Ángeles Buendía
Yesterday, 6:09 PM
Comments (11.22K)
Hello@David Sommer Jr and @CPA022784 ,

You provided a link to Forbes.com which in tern linked a graph of yield on Ten-Year Treasury Bond (or equivalent) [1]. I believe that this is highly problematic for a few reasons:

1) Unlike today, the United States government did not routinely issues securities. The government would only issue securities to fund particular projects which did not happen every year.

2) Today, when the United States Treasury (UST) wishes to sell securities, it conducts an auction. Dealers, representing buyers, bid on the securities. If there is say 10 MUSD of 1 year UST Notes at auction, some party may bid 9.8 MUSD. If that is the best bid, then that party wins the auction and received 10 MSUD worth of UST Notes and the UST receives 9.8 MUSD in currency. One year later, the UST must pay the bill holder 10 MUSD. The more bids there are, that is, the greater the demand, the lower the interest rate that the UST has to pay. The demand is measured as the Bid-to-Cover Ratio (BCR) [1]. If there are three dollars bid for each dollar offered, the BCR is 3. The higher the BCR, the lower the interest rate. For many decades, certainly in the 1800s, this was not how it was done. The UST simply issued securities at a fixed rate, 5 4/5% for example. There was no bidding, they were either purchased or not. Additionally, the UST did not issue Ten Year Notes, only One Year Notes. It is very much an "apples and oranges" comparison to look at yield from 1790 against those form 2020.

[1] www.bloomberg.com/...
