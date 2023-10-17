Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QYLD: Can It Keep The Lights On?

Summary

  • QYLD is a popular ETF with $7.79 billion AUM, focusing on the Nasdaq-100 and offering a monthly dividend yield of 11.89% TTM.
  • QYLD has outperformed XYLD and RYLD with an average annual return of approximately 6.18% adjusted for inflation.
  • While QYLD provides a high yield, it's better suited as an alternative to cash investments at this time rather than a primary income source due to income erosion relative to inflation.

Thesis

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is a popular exchange-traded fund, or ETF, with a high dividend yield attractive to income and dividend investors. QYLD may be better than cash investments but is not a good enough investment

I share unique insights to provide value to investors. I am continuously evaluating and improving my portfolio to balance performance, diversification, and sustainability to sleep well at night and maximize my time in the market. With over a decade of experience as an active investor, I have learned that while conviction is important to click "buy", it is also important to know when not to click "buy" or when to click "sell". Not only stocks and ETFs, but strategies too. My investing approach keeps in mind retirement, both early and regular, supplemental income, and it's affects on the broader personal finance philosophy: Cash flow > Net Worth. I hold several Engineering degrees and certifications. I am a Lean Business Leader at a private company.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QYLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

j
jazznut
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (2.37K)
QYLD as a cash alternative. Are you serious? Your core brokerage money market fund or a brokered CD, each paying 5% or so, makes a lot more sense.
Michael777 profile picture
Michael777
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (235)
There are some interesting points so kudos for those however yield is what investors focus on. With that being said money market rates are over 5% now with no risk other than inflation certainly gives investors a lot to think about going forward.
Nicholas Bratto profile picture
Nicholas Bratto
Today, 11:04 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (62)
@Michael777 Thanks! This was a challenging piece, rates + inflation are really making us look critically at all holdings.

Great point about the money markets, definitely not a bad play short term. My concern is long term, money markets will likely underperform when you average out their returns.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

