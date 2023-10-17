Dilok Klaisataporn

Concerns about the Fed's hawkish stance and the Middle East war have reversed the uptrend in growth ETFs, such as Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOG), experienced in the first half of 2023. However. I believe the downtrend will be short-lived, and growth stocks are poised to recover because solid economic and earnings growth would likely offset the impact of the recent adverse events. Therefore, investors who missed out on a buying opportunity in early 2023 may take advantage of the latest selloff. This is an update to my previous article, in which I suggested to investors that growth stocks are poised to generate healthy gains over the long term.

The Short-term Outlook Indicates Volatility

VOOG's Share Price (Seeking Alpha)

Since reaching a 52-week high in late June, the S&P 500 has dropped around 7%, and the diversified growth ETF VOOG has plunged 5%. Several technical and fundamental factors indicate more pressure on the US stock market in the short term. For example, the S&P 500 is trading below its 125-day moving average, which is an indication of negative momentum and investor apprehension. Furthermore, the strength, breadth, and options contracts are all indicating a downward trend.

Aside from technical factors that provide insight into short-term movements, global political dynamics are also supporting the downtrend. Investors are moving to safe-haven assets amid a fear that the Israel-Hamas conflict will spread throughout the Middle East. Last week, oil and gas prices soared sharply due to the threat of war with the biggest producers.

In my opinion, there is a limited downside for the stock market and volatility is likely to be short. For instance, technical indicators like moving averages mostly offer signals for short-term price movements while history shows that wars generally create uncertainty in the short term and the stock markets generally rebound over the long term.

Economic and Earnings Growth Likely to Offset Negative Events

Although a few events have caused volatility in the stock market, robust economic and earnings growth trends will help stocks recover in the medium to long term. We have witnessed in the near past that strong economic growth trends have influenced investor sentiment and lessened the impact of negative events. For instance, in the first half of 2023, the stock market soared sharply despite one of the fastest rate hikes in four decades. The uptrend was mainly supported by significantly better-than-expected economic growth trends. Furthermore, signals from around the world that central banks are nearing the end of tightening policy would likely support the stock market, particularly growth stocks.

Fed Atlanta currently anticipates US GDP to increase by over 5% for the third quarter, with expectations for similar growth in the final quarter, bringing the full-year GDP growth to above 3% compared to initial expectations for less than 1% growth and a recession. Furthermore, as the Fed is expected to cut rates in 2024, economic growth is expected to maintain the momentum it gained in 2023.

Earnings Forecast FY2024 (FactSet)

On the other hand, better-than-expected economic growth has also added to corporate performance in the first half. Consequently, earnings of the entire S&P index, particularly for companies in the technology, consumer cyclical, and communication sectors, were significantly higher than many had initially anticipated. Wall Street currently anticipates earnings growth in the range of 7.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023, thanks to a staggering 43%, 27%, and 13.5% growth forecast from the communication, consumer defensive and information technology sectors. As economic growth trends are likely to strengthen in 2024, analysts are projecting S&P 500's earnings and revenue growth in the range of 12% and 5.6% for the full year, respectively.

VOOG Offers Better Risk Reward

VOOG Portfolio Sector Diversification (Seeking Alpha)

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares appear to be a solid ETF to buy and hold because of its diversified portfolio of over 270 growth stocks. Its portfolio's well-balanced concentration towards growth stocks from the technology, consumer cyclical, and communications sectors, which account for 55% of the overall portfolio, helps it outperform in bullish conditions. The diversification into other sectors such as healthcare, consumer defensive, and industrials allows it to reduce volatility during downtrends.

VOOG's Portfolio Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

VOOG’s portfolio is also well-positioned to benefit from the AI boom. Its top 5 holdings, which account for nearly one-third of the entire stock portfolio, are among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom. Reports suggest that AI is likely to add billions of dollars in revenue for tech companies involved in providing semiconductor and software applications. For instance, NVIDIA’s (NVDA) September quarter revenue forecast of $16 billion compared to Wall Street's forecast of $12 billion indicates strong demand for AI-powered chips. On the other hand, consumer cyclical stocks such as Amazon (AMZN) are also likely to perform well, as economic growth trends enhance disposable income. Wall Street forecasts Amazon to generate 40% earnings growth in the following two years.

VOOG’s recent performance compared to the S&P 500 and peers also demonstrates its potential to offer a better risk reward. Between January and late July, VOOG shares rose around 25%, outperforming the broader market index gains of around 19%. Furthermore, VOOG’s share price has fallen only 5% since reaching a 52-week high in late July, compared to the S&P 500's 7% decline. ETFs such as Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VUG), with a high concentration towards tech, communication, and consumer cyclical sectors, also saw higher volatility in the past two months than VOOG. VUG shares have fallen 7% since reaching a 52-week high in late July. The dividend is another factor that makes VOOG an ideal ETF for a buy-and-hold strategy. The ETF currently has a dividend yield of slightly more than 1% and a five-year dividend growth rate of nearly 9%.

Valuations and Quant Ratings

Growth stocks are still trading in the buy zone, implying further upside potential. According to Yardeni data, the growth category is currently trading at around 20 times forward earnings, which is lower than the pre-pandemic level and significantly lower than the pandemic highs of 30 times forward earnings. Furthermore, given the positive economic and earnings forecasts for the coming year, growth category valuations are likely to remain within a reasonable range even if shares rise 10% to 15%.

VOOG Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

VOOG earned a buy rating with a quant score of 4.32, thanks to solid grades on momentum, expense, and liquidity factors. Low-risk and solid dividends also added to the high quant score. It received a B+ on the risk factor due to the low short interest and standard deviation. The ETF received an A grade on the liquidity factor because of its nearly $8 billion in assets under management and an average share trading volume of over 100K. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.10, which appears low considering the ETF's potential to outperform in bullish conditions and historically lower volatility in downtrends.

In Conclusion

Selling VOOG out of fear of short-term volatility doesn't appear like a prudent strategy. In fact, the dip offers investors a chance to buy because medium- and long-term fundamentals appear solid. Economic and earnings growth are likely to enhance investor confidence and mitigate the impact of negative events. Moreover, forward valuations are in the buy zone, supporting the upside.