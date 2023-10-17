Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Soybean/Corn Ratio: A Lesson In Pairs Trading

Oct. 17, 2023 10:43 AM ETTeucrium Corn Fund ETF (CORN), SOYB, S_1:COM, C_1:COM1 Comment
Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
372 Followers

Summary

  • Agricultural commodity prices have retreated from their peaks in 2022, but there have been profitable trading opportunities in 2023.
  • The Soybean/Corn ratio, like the Gold/Silver ratio, offers insights into the relative prices of these commodities.
  • Instead of using futures, the aforementioned pairs trade could also be executed using the corn and soybean ETFs, which are the Teucrium Corn Fund and Teucrium Soybean Fund.

Silhouette of man examining wheat crops on field

SimonSkafar

By Andrew Prochnow

Agricultural commodity prices have significantly retreated from the peaks observed in 2022. Nevertheless, it's important to note that there have been profitable trading opportunities within this sector of the financial markets in 2023. One such opportunity emerged at

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
372 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

WD216 profile picture
WD216
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (1.09K)
Noted, thank you for the information!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CORN

Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CORN

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.