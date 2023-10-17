Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cisco Stock: Outlook Amid $28B Splunk Deal (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 17, 2023 10:53 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CRWD, PANW, S, SPLK, ZS
Summary

  • Cisco Systems' recent financial results were strong, but the planned acquisition of Splunk for $28 billion adds operational and financial risk without adding significant value.
  • The acquisition brings together two leaders in network security and observability, strengthening Cisco’s competitive position, primarily in observability and AI capabilities.
  • I am not expecting the Splunk acquisition to turn Cisco's losing market share trend around, as Splunk is also seeing its growth slow meaningfully and is losing share.
  • While this acquisition could boost growth for Cisco ever so slightly, I am not expecting it to cause a massive growth acceleration as a whole for Cisco.
  • Cisco's risk-reward profile does not look attractive as the financial and operational risks no longer outweigh the potential reward. Therefore, I moved my CSCO rating from buy to hold and recommend investors to stay on the sidelines or look for more attractive opportunities in the market.

I move my rating on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) from buy to hold following its most recent financial results and the recently announced intent to acquire cybersecurity and observability company Splunk Inc. (SPLK

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

