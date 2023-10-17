Kevin Dietsch

Investment Thesis

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stands to benefit from expanding its data analytics platforms into new enterprise markets beyond government, especially in the utilities, industrial manufacturing, and consulting sectors, making them more than just being seen as a defense contractor. With new partnerships and products exposing Palantir to grow fast in these markets, alongside a continued strong government business, Palantir is poised for continued growth.

However, risks around reliance on investment income, macroeconomic uncertainty, and foreign exchange fluctuations warrant consideration, especially because many investors are bought in on the promise of S&P 500 inclusion. Overall, I believe Palantir’s long-term market opportunity and competitive positioning support an investment case at current valuations but warrants long term patience.

Business Overview

Founded in 2003, Palantir builds software platforms for organizations to effectively integrate their data and operations. Its core offerings are Gotham, Foundry, and Apollo, serving government and commercial customers globally.

Gotham and Foundry transform massive amounts of data into an integrated asset reflecting operations. Apollo provides a control layer coordinating ongoing delivery of features, security, and configurations. The new Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) combines these platforms with large language models to enhance decision-making both at government and corporate clients. Palantir serves customers in government, healthcare, industrials, technology, and more. The business operates in two segments – Government (56% of Q2 2023 revenue) and Commercial (44%) (2Q 2023 Conference Call).

Recent Developments Expanding Commercial Reach

While Palantir is known for government (specifically defense contracts), they’re leveraging their expertise in data-analytics to expand into new enterprise markets through partnerships and product development. These have the potential to be powerful:

Utilities/Energy

In March 2022, Jacobs and Palantir launched a strategic partnership, initially targeting data solutions for the water sector and wastewater treatment optimization. Per notes from a Palantir earnings call, this collaboration could generate "$90 million of annualized savings" across 300 plants Jacobs partners with, demonstrating significant potential. (Q3 2022 Earnings Call)

This partnership with Jacobs Solutions, a leader in water engineering, validates Palantir's value in industrial settings and significantly expands its addressable market into the utilities sector. Together, Jacobs and Palantir are developing AI and machine learning solutions to optimize plant operations, as noted in the announcement. With Jacobs' expertise in water infrastructure and Palantir's data analytics capabilities, this collaboration has major potential. Digitizing American infrastructure is potentially a trillion dollar opportunity. They’re leading the way.

Industrial Manufacturing

Palantir's Foundry platform helped BP (British Petroleum) reduce some oil production costs by approximately 60% over 2 years by optimizing data-driven operations. This demonstrates Foundry's ability to drive major operational improvements in complex industrial environments like oil and gas facilities.

Consulting Services

Recently, in October 2023, Palantir expanded an alliance with PwC to combine PwC’s deep industry expertise with Palantir’s AI capabilities, facilitating enterprise transformations across manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and more. The credibility of Big 4 consulting firm PwC, through their collaboration "Palantir and PwC Collaborate to Accelerate Operational Transformation" further establishes Palantir’s enterprise viability.

New Products

Palantir recently released its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), integrating large language models with customer data to enhance decision-making. Management sees indications of strong AIP demand, as noted in the Q2 2023 Earnings Call. AIP allows customers to leverage AI while maintaining control over data and models.

With these developments and partnerships, alongside Palantir’s new AIP product release, Palantir is significantly expanding its total addressable market beyond government into utilities, manufacturing, consulting, and more. The stature of partners like Jacobs, BP, and PwC affirms Palantir’s software value for global enterprises and continues the momentum seen in government contracts.

The most exciting part of these partnerships is that these firms help sell Palantir to customers they already have. Everyone already trusts PWC for consulting advice. Now PWC is saying to buy Palantir AIP software with their consulting services? It’s an easy trojan horse into many more industries.

Financial Performance

In Q2 2023, Palantir's revenue grew 13% year-over-year to $533 million, led by 15% growth in government revenue. Commercial revenue was $232 million, up 10% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were $416 million. Operating income was $10 million, compared to an operating loss of $42 million in Q2 2022 (10-Q).

Over the trailing twelve months, Palantir generated $277 million in operating cash flow (10-Q). As of Q2 2023, Palantir held $3.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The company has no debt outstanding but has a $950 million credit facility at its disposal (10-Q).

However, Palantir appears to rely partially on T-Bill investment income for near-term GAAP profitability. (10-Q)

Risk Discussion

Palantir's balance sheet reliance on high-yield investments for interest income used to achieve GAAP profitability poses a risk. In Q2 2023, Palantir generated ~$30 million in interest income from its $2 billion treasury portfolio yielding approximately 5%, which aligned closely with its $28 million net income. In fact, year to date, interest income exceeds post tax net-income (10-Q).

If this investment income falls short in 2023, Palantir could miss the S&P 500 inclusion catalyst it targets. And even if interest rates continue to be at a 15 year high, there is a risk that the S&P can view this company is not profitable on an operational basis once other income expenses are factored out. The basic requirements for S&P 500 inclusion are straight forward, but there are many US companies that check all boxes that are not in the S&P 500. Though it's a reasonable capital allocation, this interest income slightly obscures operational profitability.

Tesla had similar concerns back in 2020 before it was added to the S&P 500. There were concerns over valuation and the lack of historical profitability. At the end of the day, it was likely too large of a company to miss at that point for the S&P to ignore. Palantir isn't necessarily too big for S&P to ignore.

Palantir Net Income is currently dependent on Interest Income (PLTR 2023 2Q 10-Q)

Further risks include currency fluctuations, particularly affecting the Euro and British Pound, which could unfavorably impact overseas revenue (10-Q). Macroeconomic uncertainty may also reduce business and government spending. Global GDP growth is projected to slow to just 1.9% in 2023 according to Fitch Ratings. This isn’t knockout risk, however -their $3.1 billion effective cash & cash equivalents position provides substantial liquidity. In the long run this firm has ample resources to dominate, no question in my mind.

Valuation

While Palantir has not been profitable for a trailing 12 month period, we can look at comparable price to sales ratios of other large SaaS companies + Gross margins.

For this I chose Datadog (DDOG) and Atlassian (TEAM). They may not seem like obvious competitors but their core revenue models are similar. Selling SaaS software is in a league of its own compared to other defense contractors or other corporate vendors. In all 3 cases (PLTR, DDOG, and TEAM) their software becomes the bedrock of company operations for different reasons.

I added Gross Margins as this is an indicator of future profitability, assuming Palantir can get SG&A expenses under control 0specifically stock based compensation. They have shown they are starting to manage this (Q2 2023 Earnings Call).

Ticker PLTR DDOG TEAM Price/Sales (FWD) 16.87 13.88 11.67 Gross Margins 79.96% 80.01% 81.92% Click to enlarge

From this perspective, Palantir seems correctly valued. However, while Price to Sales looks stretched, Gross Margins are excellent. In addition, the TAM that Palantir is going after has the potential to be multiples bigger than the TAM of DDOG or TEAM.

In addition, I would argue that PLTR’s software is slightly more sticky for a Utility Power Plant trying to manage waste water flow or for the military than Trello is for Atlassian. This means less churn in SaaS revenue. All of this combined makes is net undervalued in the long run in my opinion.

This is entirely an economies of scale game. And (as I mentioned earlier), new partnerships like the ones I mentioned opened the door to verticals and industries where there is ample opportunity to grow.

Thesis & Conclusion

With new products and partnerships significantly expanding its enterprise reach alongside durable government traction, Palantir’s valuation warrants consideration. Vast data analytics growth potential remains untapped. Despite nearer-term risks around profitability reliance and macroeconomic uncertainty, Palantir’s long-term prospects support an investment case given the massive market opportunity. Patience is warranted however. This may not pay out immediately.

In summary, the partnerships with Jacobs, BP, and PwC demonstrate Palantir’s capacity to create value for global enterprises beyond government, establishing its credibility as an enterprise software provider. While S&P 500 inclusion risks exist, Palantir is likely poised for continued double-digit growth across enterprise and government sectors as it leverages these partnerships and new product development to expand its data analytics platforms into new markets like utilities and manufacturing. Its competitive positioning in a vast addressable market supports the long-term investment case.

Upside potential remains if Palantir can accelerate commercial growth and achieve sustainable GAAP profitability.