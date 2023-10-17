da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund that is rebalanced quarterly and used to provide investors with "equally weighted stocks in the energy sector of the S&P 500 index".

I covered RSPG at the beginning of the year when I had a generally bullish take on the sector - and this fund by extension. Looking back over the past nine months, this assessment was reasonable, but it didn't really provide "alpha". This is because RSPG's gains are similar to those of the S&P 500 as a whole:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Given this reasonable gain over time and the recent human tragedy in Israel over the past few weeks, I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the broader Energy sector and how RSPG might perform. In short, I see a continued path for more gains for this fund as I believe oil and other energy inputs will be beneficiaries of tighter supply and trade route disruptions. This convinces me that "buy" remains the right rating for RSPG - and I will explain why below.

Mid-East War, Oil An Immediate Beneficiary

I want to begin this review by saying I am appalled at the conditions currently in Israel and Gaza and how the world has had to suffer another terrorist attack. The events over the past few weeks are horrific and I am not writing this review in any way to make light of the situation. I hope it comes to a conclusion as swiftly as possible.

Alas, this is an investment website, and it is my nature to always examine what is going on in the world and how it may impact any short-term investment thesis. With respect to the current environment, oil prices surged after news of Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel, which is not too surprising:

Crude Oil Prices (Bloomberg)

This could lead one to surmise that the gains are already accounted for and - therefore - there is little opportunity left. But I would beg to differ for a few reasons.

One, this has not accounted yet for Israel's counter-offensive. This is ongoing, likely to escalate, and will require time. As the conflict continues, that provides an on-going catalyst for rising crude prices. Two, crude oil had been showing weakness leading up to this event. That tells me the market has been under-estimating geo-political risks and that the time is ripe for resilient gains:

WTI Crude Weekly Moves (Yahoo Finance)

As you can see, crude has had an up-and-down summer and early fall, and the bearishness leading up to these violence is a sign to me that the market was a bit oversold. This provides support for higher prices going forward.

A third reason is I see more nations getting involved in this conflict. As the conflict grows in terms of involvement, that heightened the geo-political impact and makes most safe havens more attractive. As such, I consider bonds, gold, and energy inputs (such as oil) to all be strong buys right now.

And this is not a far-fetched idea. The US has already sent warships to the region and Iran, who many in the western world fear is already involved, has proximity to the crucial waterway (for trade/shipping routes), the Strait of Hormuz. If Iran were to order some type of shutdown or blockade of this route, then oil supply will take a big hit (driving up prices). In this type of environment, oil tends to rise in price. That supports a buy rating for RSPG, along with any number of other Energy ETFs.

What's To Like About Equal-Weight?

Expanding on the prior paragraph, why RSPG when a host of other options exist? Personally, I do own some of those other options, including the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE). Energy is under-represented in the S&P 500, so buying this sector provides diversification and also a way to protect against geo-political risks and headlines.

But diversification through VDE has its limits. Yes, the fund is exclusive to Energy, but it is very top-heavy due to its strategy. This fund has over 38% of its assets in just two stocks, which are Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). This means that investors are really betting on these two companies in particular and - while not "bad" inherently - presents some concentration risk.

By contrast, RSPG removes some of this risk by having an "equal-weight" strategy, as opposed to a market-weighted one. This means no one company dominates the holding list, as the major Energy companies in VDE have much smaller allocations. This helps RSPG serve as a compliment to VDE, not necessarily a competitor:

RSPG's Top Holdings List (Invesco)

The conclusion I draw here is that RSPG's variety and diversity make it an asset for both diversifying a broader equity portfolio and also one that already owns the Energy majors. This is precisely why I bought it to begin with, and supports why I continue to plan to add to it over time.

The bottom-line for me is that with Energy being a more volatile sector to begin with, shifting to equal-weight for it helps to minimize some of the inherent risks. This is likely to be an area that has out-sized moves (compared to the rest of the market) - and that reality is amplified if a fund (such as VDE) is going to see big swings due to the performance of just two or three names. The premise is that RSPG can make Energy investing a bit less risky inherently, so I believe this is a place to be for the long-term.

Potential For Sanctions On Important Exporter

To add a little more detail on this how thesis could benefit from an escalation, consider just this past week, Treasury Secretary Yellen suggested sanctions could be "tightened" and that the US is monitoring Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran very closely, stating:

"I wouldn't take anything off the table in terms of future possible actions"

Source: Bloomberg TV (via YouTube)

In fairness, Iran is not the most important oil producer in the world. But the reality is that its importance is growing. In 2023, the country's crude oil shipments (that are known and tracked) have been growing since the start of the year:

Iran's Oil Exports (2023) (World Bank)

Expanding on this is the idea that Iranian exports could be stifled going forward - either due to US/European sanctions and/or voluntarily to punish the West in retaliation for supporting Israel. Either way, removing Iranian shipments off the market could be costly consumers. Similarly, this could benefit the companies in the underlying sector - supporting gains for RSPG.

This Isn't A Contrarian Play

I have used this review to tackle why I am an Energy bull and why I like RSPG as a way to play this idea at the moment. But I always like to balance out my reviews with a section on risks and/or what could go wrong with my idea. As my followers know, I do not pump any investment idea - even the ones I own and favor. Investing always comes with risk. Understanding those risks is central to deciding whether or not any investment is right for you.

In that vein, what could pressure RSPG going forward? One would be a swift resolution to the Israel - Hamas conflict. That is definitely not something I would predict, but if it does happen (which I would celebrate), Energy would likely give up some of its recent gains quickly.

A second point to consider is that buying oil or Energy on this news isn't really a novel idea. While I think it is a good idea - that idea is shared by many (as noted we have already seen oil prices surge). This herd mentality can last for a while, or it can limit the go-forward potential if gains are already baked in.

The latter idea is the headwind, and could leave new money positions now with little to show for them. To understand why, let us consider the broader investor mind-set. A recent survey done by S&P Global showed that investors are mostly bullish on just two areas: Healthcare and Energy:

Investor Sentiment by Sector (investors who are bullish minus those bearish) (S&P Global)

What this is telling me is Energy has been top-of-mind for many investors already and the recent violence is probably already amplifying that interest.

This could certainly be a catalyst for strong, short-term gains. And I am indeed hoping that is the case. But it could also mean this sector theme has been played out already and that is going to limit the returns going forward. I generally prefer sector investing with a contrarian slant - buying areas like Energy when the market hates it. That is not the case right now. Although I remain a bull for other reasons as I noted in this article, I am cognizant of the risks present as well.

If The Conflict Resolves Quickly, Look To Take Profits

My final point is on the investment opportunity here. Given that I see the military conflict escalating in the Middle East, with the potential for US involvement in particular, that should deliver gains to oil and the Energy sector. However, by contrast, if we are to see a swifter-than-expected resolution, the investment thesis is limited. Further, if the conflict ends up being contained very locally - as we have seen thus far with Russia and Ukraine - the geo-political risk thesis is also minimized.

For these reasons, I would argue for taking some profits here when (and if) we see a nice bump in share prices. While I see RSPG as a reasonable hold long-term, in this particular climate I would get aggressive now, and then look to rotate to a more manageable longer term position on the backdrop on positive developments in Israel/Gaza. If we look at how the market reacted to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, we see that there was an immediate spike in prices, and then a swift return to moderation:

Crude Prices (2022) (Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air )

The frame of reference is important because it shows that Energy's short-term opportunity could be fleeting in terms of large upside or out-performance. I think there is a good chance at strong returns here, but I will want to protect them once it becomes clear a shift towards peace is realistic.

Bottom Line

Recent headlines, while tragic, present investors with an opportunity to take advantage of rising energy and commodity prices by investing in the Energy sector. I see RSPG as a smart way to play it because the fund is low-cost, well diversified, and primed to push higher in the weeks ahead. Therefore, I am reiterating a "buy" rating on this fund and I suggest my followers give this idea some consideration at this time.