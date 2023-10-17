Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASOS: 'Driving Change' To Reiterate Buy

Oct. 17, 2023 10:56 AM ETASOS Plc (ASOMF), ASOMY
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • ASOS is focused on reducing its inventory levels to pre-COVID levels by FY24, with progress already made through its Driving Change agenda.
  • The company reported a decline in Q4 trading, but we expect sales growth and improved gross margins in H2'24.
  • ASOS trades at a favorable valuation compared to its peers, but risks include elevated inventory levels and competitive pressures.

Investment Thesis

In continuing with our coverage of ASOS Plc (OTCPK:ASOMF), we had rated the stock a Buy driven by its improving profitability and rightsizing of inventory levels under its Driving Change agenda, strong cash

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

