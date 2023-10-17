Martin Chavez/iStock via Getty Images

General Motors (NYSE:GM) share price has declined substantially in recent months amidst the ongoing United Auto Workers (UAW) strike. The strike is expected to cost the company millions of dollars at a time when it needs to expend substantial capital on its long-term expansion projects into electric vehicles (EVs). The long-term impact of the wage agreements that will emerge from these strikes also introduces an element of substantial uncertainty that could weigh on the stock price in quarters ahead.

The strike and its impact on GM

The UAW has initiated an unprecedented simultaneous strike action across all major Detroit automakers. The strike has already lasted more than a month and is currently costing GM around $21 million a day in lost profits. Should the strike be extended to include all UAW workers at GM this cost is expected to rise to around $500 million per week.

There has seemingly been very little progress in resolving the ongoing strike as the union continues to demand substantially more than what GM has offered. The union is seeking a 40% increase over four years and the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments while the company has offered 20% and the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments. The UAW is also seeking the unionization of workers who are not traditional autoworkers such as those working in the manufacturing of EVs.

Recent developments also suggest an escalation in the dispute between the UAW and the big three automakers. The UAW recently expanded its strike action to Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant, which substantially increases the cost of lost production for Ford. The UAW also alluded to a further expansion of strikes at other automakers and the entry of a new phase in the strike action where intended strikes at other plants would not necessarily see advance notice provided.

For GM, a resolution of the wage dispute is crucial. The UAW strike at GM in 2019 lasted for 40-days and cost the company around $3.6 billion in lost profits. Nevertheless, GM finds itself in a difficult position as capitulating to the UAW's current demands would come at a substantial long-term cost to the union that would also severely hamper its ability to continue its current capital expenditure program.

The potential impact of a strike on capex was already foreshadowed in the second quarter earnings call when management noted that -

The actions we are taking to be more efficient are also having an immediate effect on capital spending. We now expect capital spending in 2023 to be in the $11 billion to $12 billion range, which is about a billion less than the high end of our prior guidance, and we are working on more reductions. This guidance assumes that we successfully negotiate new labor agreements without work stoppage."

Given that the company has now clearly not been able to negotiate such agreements without work stoppages, it seems likely that GM will announce further reductions in its capex program. Increased wage costs in the aftermath of the ultimate labor agreements reached seem likely to necessitate further reductions in capex in the longer term.

GM is also currently in talks with the UAW over the "parameters of a deal to include battery plant workers under a master labor agreement". At present it seems like this agreement would then also open these factories to recruitment by the UAW and see an increase in the number of unionized employees at its battery plants. From a competitive advantage perspective, I am of the view that this will greatly reduce GMs competitiveness. The reality is that many foreign automakers do not have unionized employees nor does major automakers in the EV sector such as Tesla (TSLA).

Several analysts have similarly expressed the view that Tesla is the biggest beneficiary of the ongoing UAW strikes. Ted Jenkin, an analyst at Exit Stage Left, observed that even if the Detroit automakers reached a deal with the UAW the increased cost of labor and strike related losses will have a long-term impact on the Detroit automakers balance sheets. This would enable Tesla to further expand its already market-leading market share in the EV sector.

In my view, the passing on of these labor costs to consumers would further weaken GM's market share. Many of its competitors do not face these challenges and could use lower costs to strengthen their own competitiveness. Ultimately, the long-term impact of the strikes could have a strongly negative impact on GM.

Earnings and the upcoming earnings call

GM is set to announce its third-quarter financial results on the 24th of October followed by an earnings call with analysts. The call is likely to be overshadowed by concerns over the impact of the strike but could offer investors valuable insights on the expected impact of the strike. I will be particularly interested in whether management will be revising the estimated capex downwards further to account for a potential wage increase. In my view, a reduction in capex seems almost inevitable at this point in time barring a reduction in returns to shareholders such as a dividend cut.

Investors should also closely monitor guidance in respect of cost-cutting and the impact of any potential labor agreements on management's current cost-cutting drive. Despite these concerns, there is likely to be some upside from strong vehicle sales in recent months. GM has already seen a 21% increase in new vehicle sales this year which is likely to have had a substantially positive impact on earnings.

GM also had substantial inventory on-hand which is likely to reduce the impact of the strike somewhat. As seen in the chart below, GM has several days' worth of inventory available on most affected models. However, other models are more likely to be impacted by the strike as inventory levels on these models such as the Chevrolet Malibu are much lower and would not withstand a strike lasting several months.

Investors are also likely to be interested in guidance from management over the future direction of dividends and share buybacks in the aftermath of the strike. I don't currently expect these to be impacted by the strike as GM remains highly profitable. Nevertheless, it is something I will be looking to see in the earnings call.

Valuation

GM is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 3.42 which is around the middle of the pack of the major Detroit automakers. This is also well below the automakers' 5-year average forward P/E ratio of around 5.5.

This low P/E ratio seems to have priced in much of the risk associated with the strike action. However, the uncertainty over the future labor costs is likely to continue weighing on the stock price despite the already low valuation levels. While the valuation seems very low, I would not be willing to invest in GM until there is a clearer picture on the direction of labor costs and the resolution of the strike.

Conclusion

GM is currently facing significant challenges due to the ongoing UAW strike. The strike has led to a substantial decline in GM's share price and is costing the company millions of dollars each day. The prolonged strike, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding wage agreements, poses a potential long-term impact on GM's financial health.

The strike's effect on GM's capital expenditure for its expansion into EVs is a critical concern. The company may need to make further reductions in capex, impacting its competitive position in the EV sector. Meanwhile, Tesla appears to be benefiting from the strike, potentially further strengthening its market share in the EV market.

Given these concerns, I would not buy GM stock despite the seemingly low valuation. The company seems set to continue underperforming as higher wage costs seem likely to continue eroding its competitiveness in both the EV space and its traditional combustion engine business. The expansion of the UAW into its battery businesses are, in my view, likely to lead to higher wages in this business as well.