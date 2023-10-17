Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hamilton Insurance Group Begins U.S. IPO Plan

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has filed for a $100 million IPO of its Class B common shares, although the final figure may differ.
  • The company operates as a specialty insurance and reinsurance provider globally.
  • Recent financial results show declining revenue, reduced net income, and lower cash flow from operations.
  • I'll provide an update when we learn more about the Hamilton Insurance Group IPO's pricing and valuation assumptions.
Business people, computer and analytics monitoring corporate statistics of graph or chart on screen at office. Employee women in teamwork collaboration looking at company data or analysis on PC

LumiNola

A Quick Take On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class B common shares, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
19.63K Followers

Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.

He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what's on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.

Comments (3)

JackWolf profile picture
JackWolf
Today, 12:24 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.71K)
Out of curiosity, how will they fund their disaster sector in an abruptly changing climate complete with mind boggling property damage and loss of life, let alone business disruption? Thanks... I just can't figure out how they plan for it.
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Today, 12:31 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (551)
@JackWolf only their actuaries know...
JackWolf profile picture
JackWolf
Today, 12:38 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.71K)
@Donovan Jones Yeah, well those numbers probably are historical figures that doesn't account for what we face now and in the future. Thank you for that tidbit. But, do you know if the actuaries actually have training that allows for projection like what's needed now? Check their chaos variable - I bet its understated.
More on HG

