Hamilton Insurance Group Begins U.S. IPO Plan
Summary
- Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has filed for a $100 million IPO of its Class B common shares, although the final figure may differ.
- The company operates as a specialty insurance and reinsurance provider globally.
- Recent financial results show declining revenue, reduced net income, and lower cash flow from operations.
- I'll provide an update when we learn more about the Hamilton Insurance Group IPO's pricing and valuation assumptions.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Hamilton Insurance Group
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class B common shares, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.
The firm operates as a specialty insurance and reinsurance provider worldwide.
Top line revenue and cash flow from operations have fallen in the most recent reporting period.
I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.
Hamilton Overview
Pembroke, Bermuda-based Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded to provide specialty and reinsurance products to companies in the U.S., Bermuda and globally.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ms. Giuseppina (Pina) Albo, who has been with the firm since January 2018 and was previously a Member of the Board of Executive Management at Munich Re.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Commercial specialty and casualty insurance
Hamilton Select excess & surplus
Reinsurance.
As of June 30, 2023, Hamilton has booked fair market value investment of $1.1 billion from investors, including Magnitude, Blackstone, Hopkins Holdings, Sango Hoken Holdings, Hamilton Investments, Gift Clearing Trust, Dechomai Asset Trust, National Philanthropic Trust, Jewish Communal Fund, Tudor Private Portfolio and MLC Investment Limited.
Hamilton Client Acquisition
The firm seeks large-sized enterprises for its global specialty and casualty insurance services and U.S.-based companies for its excess & surplus service offerings.
57% of its 2022 gross premiums were derived from its specialty & casualty lines, and 43% were from its Hamilton Re reinsurance segment.
General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:
|
General and Administrative
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
14.0%
|
2022
|
12.9%
|
2021
|
22.0%
(Source - SEC.)
The General and Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General and Administrative expense, fell to negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
General and Administrative
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
-0.8
|
2022
|
3.8
(Source - SEC.)
Hamilton’s Markets & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Allied Market Research, the worldwide market for specialty insurance was an estimated $104.7 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $279 billion by 2031.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.
The primary reason for this expected growth is a growing integration of technology into specialty insurance solutions to better enable specialty insurers to understand risks.
Also, the primary industry sectors covered by specialty insurance services include healthcare, mortgage banking, and non-profit protection and disaster products.
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Arch
Argo
Aspen
Markel
W. R. Berkley
Hiscox Ltd.
Beazley
Lancashire
Everest Re
Axis Capital
Renaissance Re
Others.
The company also operates in the casualty and reinsurance markets.
Hamilton Insurance Group Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Declining top line revenue
Reduced net income
Lower cash flow from operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 679,616,000
|
-9.8%
|
2022
|
$ 1,333,535,000
|
95.9%
|
2021
|
$ 680,744,000
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 88,279,000
|
13.0%
|
2022
|
$ 249,839,000
|
18.7%
|
2021
|
$ (185,517,000)
|
-27.3%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 75,854,000
|
2022
|
$ 226,529,000
|
2021
|
$ 2,690,000
(Source - SEC.)
As of June 30, 2023, Hamilton had $925.2 million in cash and $4.5 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.1 billion.
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. IPO Details
Hamilton intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class B common shares, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to make capital contributions to our insurance and reinsurance operating subsidiaries, for use by our three operating platforms which should enable us to take advantage of ongoing favorable market conditions in the markets in which we operate by writing more business pursuant to our strategy.
(Source - SEC.)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the firm's current exposure to legal proceedings. Its foreign exposure may be subject to greater legal risks than in the United States.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays and Morgan Stanley.
Commentary About Hamilton’s IPO
HG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate growth and working capital needs.
The firm’s financials have generated dropping top line revenue, declining net income, and reduced cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.1 billion.
General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue has trended lower as revenue has decreased; its General and Administrative efficiency multiple fell to negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings to finance the continued development of its business.
The market opportunity for providing specialty, casualty and reinsurance products and services worldwide is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years.
Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include future legal, political and environmental risks to its underwriting decisions.
When we learn more about the Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is an IPO research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs. He focuses on high-growth technology, consumer, and life science companies.He leads the investing group IPO Edge which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)