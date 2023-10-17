LumiNola

A Quick Take On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class B common shares, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as a specialty insurance and reinsurance provider worldwide.

Top line revenue and cash flow from operations have fallen in the most recent reporting period.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Hamilton Overview

Pembroke, Bermuda-based Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded to provide specialty and reinsurance products to companies in the U.S., Bermuda and globally.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ms. Giuseppina (Pina) Albo, who has been with the firm since January 2018 and was previously a Member of the Board of Executive Management at Munich Re.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Commercial specialty and casualty insurance

Hamilton Select excess & surplus

Reinsurance.

As of June 30, 2023, Hamilton has booked fair market value investment of $1.1 billion from investors, including Magnitude, Blackstone, Hopkins Holdings, Sango Hoken Holdings, Hamilton Investments, Gift Clearing Trust, Dechomai Asset Trust, National Philanthropic Trust, Jewish Communal Fund, Tudor Private Portfolio and MLC Investment Limited.

Hamilton Client Acquisition

The firm seeks large-sized enterprises for its global specialty and casualty insurance services and U.S.-based companies for its excess & surplus service offerings.

57% of its 2022 gross premiums were derived from its specialty & casualty lines, and 43% were from its Hamilton Re reinsurance segment.

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

General and Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 14.0% 2022 12.9% 2021 22.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The General and Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General and Administrative expense, fell to negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General and Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 -0.8 2022 3.8 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Hamilton’s Markets & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Allied Market Research, the worldwide market for specialty insurance was an estimated $104.7 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $279 billion by 2031.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The primary reason for this expected growth is a growing integration of technology into specialty insurance solutions to better enable specialty insurers to understand risks.

Also, the primary industry sectors covered by specialty insurance services include healthcare, mortgage banking, and non-profit protection and disaster products.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Arch

Argo

Aspen

Markel

W. R. Berkley

Hiscox Ltd.

Beazley

Lancashire

Everest Re

Axis Capital

Renaissance Re

Others.

The company also operates in the casualty and reinsurance markets.

Hamilton Insurance Group Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top line revenue

Reduced net income

Lower cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 679,616,000 -9.8% 2022 $ 1,333,535,000 95.9% 2021 $ 680,744,000 Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 88,279,000 13.0% 2022 $ 249,839,000 18.7% 2021 $ (185,517,000) -27.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 75,854,000 2022 $ 226,529,000 2021 $ 2,690,000 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2023, Hamilton had $925.2 million in cash and $4.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.1 billion.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. IPO Details

Hamilton intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class B common shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to make capital contributions to our insurance and reinsurance operating subsidiaries, for use by our three operating platforms which should enable us to take advantage of ongoing favorable market conditions in the markets in which we operate by writing more business pursuant to our strategy. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the firm's current exposure to legal proceedings. Its foreign exposure may be subject to greater legal risks than in the United States.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays and Morgan Stanley.

Commentary About Hamilton’s IPO

HG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate growth and working capital needs.

The firm’s financials have generated dropping top line revenue, declining net income, and reduced cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.1 billion.

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue has trended lower as revenue has decreased; its General and Administrative efficiency multiple fell to negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings to finance the continued development of its business.

The market opportunity for providing specialty, casualty and reinsurance products and services worldwide is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include future legal, political and environmental risks to its underwriting decisions.

When we learn more about the Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.