Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Retail Sales Confirms 4% GDP Growth Is On The Cards

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • We saw a robust US retail sales report for September plus upward revisions to August's report.
  • This reinforces the view that the US economy likely expanded at a 4% annualised rate in Q3.
  • Headwinds are set to intensify, but for now the US consumer continues to defy the odds.

Latin woman shopping at a clothing store

Anderson Coelho

By James Knightley

Strong sales underscores consumer resilience

The September US retails sales report was significantly better than expected, posting a month-on-month gain of 0.7% versus 0.3% expected, while retail sales growth for August has also been revised higher to 0.8% from

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.34K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Eponymous One profile picture
Eponymous One
Yesterday, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (1.69K)
As long as growth continues steady at 4% while many hopefully anticipate lower prices, others understand that they cannot afford to downsize.

Small corrections. Easy on the controls.
k
katmandu100
17 Oct. 2023
Investing Group
Comments (8.89K)
Excellent data and commentary.
Oracle of NJ profile picture
Oracle of NJ
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
What is real GDP growth when inflation is taken into account?
h
hopeneverdies3036
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (202)
Increase in sales is almost entirely inflation showing up in prices of goods and services. Unit sales are flat to down.
M
Mohit7269
17 Oct. 2023
Premium
Comments (193)
But Fed needs to cut rates in 6 months :)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.