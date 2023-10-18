Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Beware Big Tech And Buy These 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains

Oct. 18, 2023 7:05 AM ETQQQ, QQQM, MAIN, TFC
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Big tech has driven the Nasdaq up 40% and S&P 20% this year. Big tech is now 30% of the market.
  • The Nasdaq is pricing in 20% earnings growth this year and 63% EPS growth through 2025, ignoring a recession that the bond market says is a 96% probability.
  • Historically, big tech's earnings fall about 20% during recessions, meaning there is a 40% difference between what is likely and what the market expects to happen.
  • Big tech could be as much as 45% overvalued, adjusting for the likely recession in 2024. In a stagflation recession soaring rates could send the Nasdaq down 30% to 50%.
  • Financials are the opposite of big tech. They are priced for recession already and trading at a bargain valuation of less than 12X earnings. And these two blue-chip bargains offer a safe 7% yield and coiled spring opportunities to lock in incredible Buffett-like return potential from blue-chip bargains hiding in plain sight.
Money rain. Yes I did it! Portrait of joyous winner, young woman in casual shirt standing with clenched fists and closed eyes, celebrating victory and richness.

Khosrork

It's been a great year for investors, right? Actually, no it's been a great year for the magnificent 7 big tech names, and for the rest of the S&P 493, it's been a flat year.

Now a lot

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ368.20-0.33%
Invesco QQQ Trust ETFPre. 366.43-0.48%
QQQM151.50-0.34%
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETFPre. 150.80-0.46%
MAIN40.19-0.54%
Main Street CapitalPre. 40.240.12%
TFC29.822.83%
Truist Financial CorporationPre. 29.41-1.37%
Compare

