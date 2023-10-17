Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palantir: Moving In The Right Direction, But Shares Overshot Their Fair Value

Oct. 17, 2023 12:15 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)7 Comments
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • Palantir's flagship new product, the Artificial Intelligence Platform [AIP], has the potential to drive customer growth and position the company well in various industries.
  • AIP's integration with other platforms like Foundry, Gotham, and Apollo opens up opportunities for customer growth and additional revenues.
  • Palantir's financials show positive signs of improvement, with a strong cash position, improving efficiency and profitability metrics, and the potential for high revenue growth. However, the stock is currently trading at a considerable premium to its fair value.
Palantir Technologies

hapabapa

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) financials and its potential to be a long-term investment and whether it is a good time to invest right now after it popped 170% YTD. In short, the boat for a

Gytis Zizys
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Comments (7)

C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 12:50 PM
Depending on the moment in time you choose, anything can look like anything you want it to look like. My 'moment' in time is 10 years. So far, so good. My largest position and biggest winner ($ & %). Just left 15 behind and closing in on 18. Probably by year end.
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 12:45 PM
People will still talk stuff on PLTR when it's $20...$30...$50+...All I see is a Game Changing Company,a one in a million so to speak with plain HUGE Upside ahead
JMHO
j
justanopion
Today, 12:37 PM
I’m in total agreement with this stock being overvalued. Let’s not forget all those shares owned by employees. They will sell and I’m sure the quarterly report will not be as positive as some anticipate. I’ll wait this out for a better entry point
Economist 101 profile picture
Economist 101
Today, 12:22 PM
The company is still not profitable. Does anyone even know a product they make??
R
RestaurantGuy2
Today, 12:35 PM
@Economist 101 it is GAAP profitable.
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 12:48 PM
@Economist 101 Who told you that? They have had a positive net income for the past 2 quarters.
Pierre Rossouw profile picture
Pierre Rossouw
Today, 12:56 PM
@Economist 101 How about transforming data into intelligence? That's adding value.
