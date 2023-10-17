Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

European Utilities Outlook: More Investment But More Selective In 2024

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.33K Followers

Summary

  • European utilities are at the forefront of the green energy transition on the continent.
  • Investment needs have significantly increased over the years and 2024 will see another 5% expansion in capex.
  • Inflation and the higher cost of materials mean that European utilities will be more selective when it comes to renewable projects.

Working at refinery oil production platform.

Smederevac

By Nadège Tillier

European utilities at the forefront of the green transition

The European utilities sector is in an important transition phase towards green energy generation and transmission. The provisional agreement in March 2023 updating the European Union’s Renewable

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.33K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About E1UTI

52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on E1UTI

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.