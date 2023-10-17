PM Images

Yield-sensitive sectors, those highly indebted, have been hit hard in recent months as Treasury rates have surged. The Real Estate sector, along with Utilities and Consumer Staples, has badly underperformed in other areas. Going overweight on those areas may seem tempting from a valuation perspective and if the economy sinks into recession since many stocks in those niches are seen as defensive.

I have a hold rating on the SPDR® Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD). I like its low cost and liquidity, but it is a very active wager in large and mid-cap value stocks which have turned volatile lately.

Higher Rates Batter Indebted Sectors

Stockcharts.com

A note on dividends (as I read an interesting piece from Goldman Sachs earlier this week): per GS's 2024 forecasts, companies will devote 46% of cash spending to capex and R&D, 43% to buybacks and dividends, and 10% to cash M&A.

Dividends could be on the rise at the expense of buybacks, so investors may rightly focus on quality high-yield stocks as year-end approaches.

Goldman Sachs: Higher S&P 500 Dividends Expected

Goldman Sachs

According to the issuer, SPYD tracks the performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index. It offers a low-cost option to investors seeking both dividend income and potential capital growth. The ETF focuses on the top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500 Index, focusing on firms with high dividend yields. SPYD can serve as a core fund for building a diversified portfolio across asset classes.

SPYD is a large ETF with more than $6 billion in assets under management and it pays a high 5.1% trailing 12-month dividend yield. Liquidity is strong with the ETF, too: Average daily volume over the past three months is just shy of 1 million while its 30-day median bid/ask spread is narrow at just three basis points. With a small expense ratio of just 0.07%, SPYD's portfolio is comprised of sectors and market cap sizes that might surprise investors.

According to Morningstar, more than half of the portfolio is considered mid-cap on the style box. That's not to say that the fund breaks from its mandate, but it just illustrates that you are taking an active bet against the mega-cap-focused S&P 500 by going overweight SPYD. Still, with a low 11.3 price-to-earnings ratio and expected 3-5-year EPS growth of 4.3% (per SSGA), the valuation is low (though the PEG ratio is not all that attractive, in my view).

SPYD: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

I would expect this fund to outperform, should borrowing rates fall since many of its holdings are in the rate-sensitive Real Estate sector - more than 20%. Of course, a steepening yield curve with elevated rates should work to the benefit of SPYD's top sector weight: Financials.

The embattled Utilities sector is also a major overweight compared to its allocation in the S&P 500 - another "lower rates" play. Information Technology is barely over 3% of the fund, so should the mega-cap-8 continue to dominate, then SPYD will likely keep suffering on a relative basis. In general, the ETF is very value-oriented given its construction (which is very close to equal weight).

SPYD Sector Breakdown, Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, mid-October is perhaps the best time of the year to be long SPYD, according to data from Equity Clock. A significant year-end rally has historically commenced, with pronounced gains into mid-November.

SPYD: Bullish Seasonal Trends

EquityClock

The Technical Take

With a very value-oriented portfolio and smaller average holding size compared to the S&P 500, the chart suggests caution. Notice in the graph below that SPYD recently dipped under a key support line dating back to October last year. Having undercut its 2022 low, one would assume that the bears are in firm control. I take a different stance, though. There is the potential for a bullish false breakdown should SPYD hold above $35 over the coming weeks. I would also like to see a rally above both the falling 200-day moving average and the late July peak near $39.

If the downtrend off the Groundhog Day peak of $43.33 can be busted, the bulls may prove to have pulled a fast one on the bears. Keep your eye on the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart - it is currently negatively sloped, but if momentum turns up, that could be a bullish sign for price (which often moves after key momentum inflections). The bears have this in their corner, though: There's a high volume by price in the $39 to $44 zone. It will be tough slogging to get SPYD through that key area of supply.

Overall, the chart is bearish, but price action over the coming weeks could be key. And don't forget about that bullish seasonality that is kicking in.

SPYD: Bullish False Breakdown Potential, Significant Overhead Supply

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a Hold rating on SPYD. I like that it's very low-cost and liquid, but a technical downtrend is in place (though there are bullish inklings). Bigger picture, the allocation is so skewed to value and cyclicals - investors must really understand what they own and why they own it with this fund right now.