Investment Thesis

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) develops advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS") and autonomous driving technologies. Their comprehensive suite of software and hardware solutions aims to enhance road safety, revolutionize the driving experience, and enable the progression toward fully autonomous vehicles.

Mobileye is set to report its Q3 results on next Thursday, 26 October before the market opens. I declare that unless Mobileye finds some way of meaningfully increasing its growth rates, investors will not be overly keen to chase this stock.

And as a consequence, having to pay more than 40x this year's operating earnings, will leave this stock too stretched and unattractive for new investors.

I remain neutral on Mobileye stock. At least for now.

Mobileye's Near-Term Prospects

Mobileye specializes in developing and deploying driver assistance systems ("ADAS") and autonomous driving technologies. With over two decades of industry experience, their comprehensive portfolio of solutions is founded on purpose-built software and hardware technologies designed to facilitate the realization of ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Their technology platform, based on advanced sensing and perception technologies, high-precision mapping systems, redundant sensor fusion architecture, next-generation imaging radars, and the Responsibility-Sensitive Safety ("RSS") framework, enables the development of scalable and cost-efficient autonomous solutions. As a market leader, Mobileye's technology not only emphasizes safety and revolutionizes the driving experience but also seeks to address the fundamental challenges of mass deployment of autonomous driving solutions.

Moving on, recent developments for Mobileye include its SuperVision and Chauffeur products. These are key products that investors should be attuned toward during Mobileye's upcoming Q3 earnings results.

These products are known for being scalable, cost-efficient technologies, like computer vision and IQ processing platforms, that seamlessly integrate across various vehicle price points.

Another bullish consideration would be to hear about Mobileye's developments with its partnerships which should enable a wider ADAS adoption, that when taken together with its highly customizable software, should translate into Mobileye's position in the market.

That being said, the road hasn't been bump-free. Mobileye faces several near-term challenges in the rapidly evolving automotive industry. For example, a key hurdle involves maintaining its competitive edge in the face of increasing technological advancements from other industry players. Indeed, I believe this fact is weighing down Mobileye's near-term growth rates, which we discuss next.

Revenue Growth Rates Need to Be Upwards Revised

MBLY revenue growth rates

The problem for Mobileye is that if we put aside its alluring narrative of being the ADAS leader, its growth rates are unenticing.

Without Mobileye demonstrably raising its full-year 2023 growth rates, investors will struggle to get behind its narrative.

On the other hand, if Mobileye did upwards revise its 2023 revenues, this could end up with Mobileye delivering high teen growth rates for Q3 and perhaps even in Q4 2023.

If that transpired to be the case, I believe that investors would view this dynamically positively and would be reassured that Mobileye's lackluster Q2 revenue growth rates were simply down to a bad quarter. And more importantly, a bad quarter that's now in the rearview mirror.

MBLY Stock Valuation -- Richly Priced, Still

Here's where the bull thesis gets further complicated. Unlike countless stocks, Mobileye's P/Sales multiple hasn't meaningfully compressed in 2023. Many stocks have been on the backfoot since last July and their multiples compressed. But that's not the case with Mobileye.

Accordingly, its stock is still priced at about 44x this year's operating income. Even if Mobileye's operating income were to reach as much as $640 or even $650 million, this stock would still be priced around 43x this year's operating income.

Leader or not, Mobileye encounters significant competition. For instance, its largest rival is Waymo (GOOG)(GOOGL). Waymo has a strong focus on developing robust self-driving software and hardware solutions, and has made significant strides in deploying autonomous vehicles for commercial use.

My point therefore is that paying more than 40x this year's operating income, particularly given where interest rates are, is arguably a high premium. Particularly given that its growth rates are not that compelling.

The Bottom Line

Considering the upcoming Q3 results for Mobileye Global, I find myself uncertain about the stock's compelling nature. While the company specializes in advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS") and autonomous driving technologies, its high valuation, currently over 40 times this year's operating earnings, poses a significant concern.

Despite Mobileye's strong positioning and industry experience, its growth rates remain unimpressive, potentially deterring new investors.

Additionally, the market's continued competition adds to the complexity of the investment decision. Therefore, I remain cautious about the stock until its growth rates exhibit a notable improvement or its valuation becomes more attractive.