PNC Financial Will Be Back, But Needs Lower Rates First

Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • PNC Financial's Q3'23 performance was mixed, with decent net interest income performance, good expense control, and lower provisioning driving upside.
  • Lending growth has vanished, and PNC is losing a little share in commercial lending, but pulling back during downturns is typical for the bank.
  • Deposit betas will continue to climb, but deposit costs are well in-hand and management doesn't need to chase funding.
  • The shares likely need the Fed to switch to a more dovish position to work but look undervalued for long-term investors.

The performance of PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) since my last update has been curious. Down about 27% since then, PNC doesn't seem to be getting much benefit from its reputation as a more conservative, "all-weather bank" better able to

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

