Did SEC Admit Defeat? Bitcoin ETF Could Be Near

James Foord
Summary

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust surges after SEC does not appeal court ruling on ETF application denial.
  • ETF approval could lead to institutional money flooding into GBTC and narrowing the discount to NAV.
  • Bitcoin's volatility and lack of liquidity highlight the need for an ETF approval to establish a more liquid market.
Yellow Yes Billboard Sign with Spot Lights

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) was up big on October 16, following news on October 13 that the SEC would not appeal a court ruling that said the SEC had arbitrarily denied Grayscale’s ETF application.

This potentially paves the

This article was written by

James Foord
James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

d
dinoperson
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (1.17K)
The market runneth over with good and even great buys, any form or package of bitty doesn’t come close to making the list.

Institutions don’t need an ETF to be long or short.

It’s just boring coin. Still just a sloppy and dirty payment protocol on the stack.

If you are in a third world country with a lousy fiat, sure it’s better there.
