Tesla Q3 Earnings Watch: All Eyes On Energy Margins

Oct. 17, 2023 12:00 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)5 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s energy business, Tesla Energy, has fallen short of growth expectations in its energy generation segment, particularly in solar deployments.
  • However, the energy storage segment has shown rapid growth, with deployments increasing by 222% in Q2 2023 compared to the previous year, with major improvement to gross margins.
  • While the Q2 margin improvement is impressive, it remains to be seen if this can be sustained. Investors may learn a lot when Tesla reports Q3 earnings after the bell on Oct.18.

Elon Musk Plans To Develop Town Named Snailbrook Near His Planned Austin, Texas SpaceX And Boring Co. Facilities

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has long portrayed itself as "more than a car company" by showcasing its various other business lines, especially its Energy Generation & Storage vertical, known as Tesla Energy. As I

This article was written by

John Engle profile picture
John Engle
6.64K Followers
Investment professional specializing in deep value opportunities, growth plays, special situations (long + short) across a range of asset classes and industries.Current Role(s): President, Almington Capital Merchant Bankers; Chief Investment Officer, The Cannabis Capital Group.Asset Classes: publicly traded securities (stocks + fixed income), private equity, real estate, venture capital, cannabis, fintech.https://subscriptions.seekingalpha.com/lp_premium_beat_the_market_4/?source=affiliate:42612986Education: MA, Trinity College Dublin (economics + philosophy); Diploma (finance), London School of Economics & Political Science; MBA, University of Oxford.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

PeterJA profile picture
PeterJA
Today, 1:06 PM
Comments (7.06K)
Tesla Energy is growing fast, with gigantic TAM and demand, but it is not "critical to the narrative of Tesla being "more than just an automaker"". When you read that, you know the author knows little about the company.

Tesla's future profits will mostly come from AI (FSD, robotaxis, Optimus, Dojo as a service), as Elon and knowledgable analysts have explained many times.
t
tzeshan
Today, 12:54 PM
Comments (269)
Can you shed some lights on PowerWall 2? When will it come out?
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 12:27 PM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (16.87K)
"Tesla Energy, has fallen short of growth expectations in its energy generation segment, particularly in solar deployments."

Have you seen the roof of Giga Austin?

Tesla ramps solar for their factories, and for their charge network.

Solar won't show up much in revenue or in profits, but in the long run it will greatly reduce energy costs, and enhance capital efficiency.

Besides, solar is a blip on the Tesla Energy radar...
Its battery manufacturing, and battery storage. This is Tesla Energy.

PS. If one is short Tesla thinking solar represents Tesla Energy... they are in for yet another rude awakening.
John Engle profile picture
John Engle
Today, 12:31 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.55K)
@Actionable Conclusion Maybe read past the first section next time?
f
f Elon is incompetent
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (1.47K)
"CEO Elon Musk has for years promised big things"
Promised is the key word. He didn't lie, he just "promised" :))
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

