Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Moderna Vs. Novavax: Neither Offering Short-Term Value As Fall Vaccine Season Begins

Oct. 17, 2023 12:57 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), NVAX1 Comment
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pfizer's downgrade in revenue guidance for its COVID drug products raises concerns about the revenue outlook for Moderna and Novavax.
  • Moderna's updated Spikevax COVID vaccine has been approved for individuals 12 years and older, while Novavax's protein-based vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization.
  • Both companies rely on COVID vaccine sales, but the size and scale of the private COVID vaccine market remain uncertain, posing risks to their revenue projections.
  • While Moderna's long-term future looks more secure, thanks to multiple potential product launches, Novavax's future remains uncertain.
  • Despite an outside chance of Novavax's valuation climbing on a successful fall COVID vaccine season, I'm expecting both share prices to shrink, not grow, across the next 6-9 months.
Boxer

ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - After Pfizer Downgrades COVID Franchise Revenue Guidance For 2023, Are Moderna / Novavax Also At Risk?

Over the weekend, pharma giant Pfizer (PFE) issued a press release stating that it was slashing its 2023 revenue

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.06K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
smelly_farts
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (811)
"On the negative side, Moderna CFO David Denton has suggested that only ~24% of Americans, or ~82m people, would be likely to get an updated shot."

That's Pfizer's CFO, Moderna's CFO is Jamey Mock.

Agree there's uncertainty around this quarter and the next. I'm not in $MRNA for the short term though, and I'm certain covid revenues will be less and less relevant as their pipeline matures.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MRNA

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRNA

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.