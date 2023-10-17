Seiya Tabuchi/iStock via Getty Images

PM and passive income generation

The thesis of this article is to explain why Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is an excellent candidate for passive income generation under current uncertainties. The key argument will involve Ray Dalio's wisdom on diversification.

Most investors think of diversification as holding stocks from different business sectors (i.e., tech vs. staples). However, in Dalio's scheme, as detailed in my earlier article:

Diversification across sectors is only ONE step - not the only one and not even the first one. The grand scheme should begin with an awareness of the macrocycle and asset class allocation correspondingly (see the chart below). Thus, the starting point is to pick assets that are not only diversified across business sectors but also in other dimensions such as geographical exposure, exposure to commodities, bonds, et al. When a portfolio is successfully diversified across these dimensions, as shown in the chart below, it can enjoy stable growth and income generation with substantially reduced drawdowns.

Source: quantifiedstrategies.com

Against this background, the remainder of this article will elaborate on two key points. First, I will explain how PM could provide protection against the ongoing macrocyclic forces, especially for investors whose primary exposure is U.S. equity. Second, I will explain why it provides a favorable total return potential compared to the overall market. Furthermore, you will see that a major portion of the projected return comes from dividends, adding extra safety and appeal for income-seeking investors.

PM and macrocycles

The equity positions of Bridgewater Associates shown below provide a good example of Dalio's thinking in my view. As seen, the top 2 holdings are IVV and IEMG at equal weight, an illustration of geographical diversification balancing U.S. exposure and emerging market exposure. The next 4 top holdings are all consumer staple stocks such as PG, KO, and PEP.

Source: hedgefollow.com

I view the above approach as the right move under the current macro market forces (inflation, monetary tightening, and also a realistic possibility for a recession). Under these conditions, downside protection via defensive stocks is way more important than growth in my mind. I kept reminding our readers of this simple math: a withdrawal when your portfolio is 10% underwater hurts much more than a 10% gain can help.

I would argue PM is as good a defensive stock as those top positions in Bridgewater's portfolio above. Furthermore, due to the unique nature of its products, PM offers excellent resilience under difficult market conditions just as those household names above. As an example, the next chart shows its growth in the past few years amid COVID, high inflation, et al. As seen, despite all these macroscopic headwinds, it has maintained a healthy pace of growth from the top line (about 1.77% CAGR over the past 5 years) to the bottom line (about 3.37% CAGR in the past 3 years).

Seeking Alpha

Within the tobacco sector, PM's international exposure is an advantage for income generation compared to pure domestic players such as Altria (MO). Its international exposure gives it a more diversified revenue stream, which is less reliant on the performance or regulation policies in the U.S. PM's international exposure also gives it access to growth opportunities in developing markets, where the tobacco market is still growing. In contrast, the U.S. is mature, and traditional products have been declining.

Reasonable Valuation

As a further draw, the stock is also trading at a reasonable valuation both by absolute and relative standards. Its FWD P/E hovers around 15x, which is in line with its historical average and much lower than the overall market's ~25x P/E.

For companies like PM that pay out a good portion of their earnings as dividends, dividends offer a shortcut to gauge their true owners' earnings. Hence, the next chart examines its valuation in terms of dividend yield, which approximates its price/owners' earnings multiple. As seen, PM is currently yielding 5.49% on a TTM basis. This is on par with its 4-year average yield of 5.42%, providing another indicator for its reasonable valuation.

Seeking Alpha

Favorable total return profile

The combination of business resilience, growth potential, and reasonable valuation creates a skewed return profile in my analysis. To wit, consensus estimates project an EPS growth of 7.3% CAGR for the next 5 years. The estimate seems a bit too optimistic in my view. PM has an average return on capital employed ("ROCE") of around 60% in recent years. My estimate of its reinvestment rate is no more than 10%. Thus, my estimate of this growth rate is around 6% (60% ROCE * 10% reinvestment rate).

Based on the above growth projection, my projection for its return profile in the next 3-5 years is summarized in the second chart below. The gist is that I see a total annual return potential of up to 7.5%, mostly consisting of ~6% growth. Due to the reasonable valuation, I do not expect too much change in its valuation multiples. Assuming its dividend grows in tandem with its earnings, then it is worth noting that a large portion of its total return potential is already supported by the dividend yield (about 5.5%).

Seeking Alpha Author

Risks and final thoughts

PM faces certain risks. Many of these risks are common to the tobacco industry but some of these risks are more unique to PM. The common risks include government regulations as aforementioned and competition from other players (such as British American Tobacco). Tobacco companies also face a significant risk of litigation from smokers and their families who have suffered health problems because of smoking. Tobacco companies have lost billions of dollars in lawsuits in the past to these litigations.

In terms of risks that are unique to PM, my top two concerns are its reliance on smoke-free products and a few key brands. PM has been investing heavily in smoke-free products in recent years, such as heated tobacco products and e-cigarettes. However, these products are still relatively new, and it is unclear to me if A) PM can remain competitive on this front, and/or B) if/how the regulations around these products change. Also, PM's revenue is quite concentrated in a few key brands, such as Marlboro and IQOS. Such concentrated reliance makes the company more sensitive to changes in consumer preferences.

All told I see the positives outweigh the negatives under current conditions. Furthermore, I see PM as a good fit for the investment scheme that Dalio has developed. To recap, the key reasons are twofold. First, it offers geographical diversification with its international exposure. Second, it offers a hedge against the ongoing macrocycles because of both the nature of its products and its reasonable valuation. As an additional draw to investors seeking passive income, the stock pays a generous cash dividend and offers a healthy total return potential at the same time. The cash dividend payout alone can already support a large portion of its total return potential.