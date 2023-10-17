Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity CEFs: You're Still Going To Be Far Better Off In CLM Than GGT

Douglas Albo
Summary

  • It's been a rough year for CEFs. Between skyrocketing interest rates and liquidity tapering by the Fed, many CEF valuations have plunged to near bear market lows.
  • But have CEF investors completely lost their minds in what they should sell and what they should hold?
  • It seems as though the larger and more liquid the equity CEF fund is, the more it has been sold down since large shareholders have been raising cash anywhere they can.
  • I believe this is what we're seeing as larger-cap funds keep losing valuation even though many are outperforming where it counts, at NAV. And, eventually, strong NAV performance will win out. You just have to wait.
  • Over a year ago, I wrote an article suggesting that shareholders swap out-of-one fund and into another based on yield and NAV performance. Though I didn't take into account fund size back then, you still would have better off in the fund I recommended.
bagi1998/iStock via Getty Images

Over a year ago, on Aug. 22, 2022, I wrote this article: Equity CEFs: Got High Yield? Swap GGT For CLM And Get A Lot More

More than a year ago, on Aug. 22, 2022, I wrote this article:

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

This article was written by

Douglas Albo
Douglas Albo has been a financial professional for 20+ years and a registered investment advisor over a decade. His background includes several years at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. He has been covering equity CEFs on Seeking Alpha for well over a decade as well.

Douglas is the leader of the investing group CEFs: Income + Opportunity where he provides coverage of the best ideas in equity CEFs. Features of the group include: analysis of tax-advantaged distribution funds, real time trading alerts and ideas, weekly performance spreadsheets, a portfolio guide updated every 2 weeks, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLM, SPY, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Think. Focus. Health. Wealth profile picture
Think. Focus. Health. Wealth
Today, 12:53 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.34K)
And You're Still Going To Be Far Better Off In SPY Than CLM...see the 3 YR TR NAV chart comparing SPY vs CLM...the "dripping at NAV" for CLM that has people going gaga does NOT bridge the gap.
CLM 27.6%
SPY 31.2%

@douglas Albo how much value add do you think the dripping CLM at NAV equates to? One of the biggest CLM cheerleaders previously claimed that it adds @ 4% on average annually
CLM 27.6% X 4% = 28.7%
SPY 31.2%
Note: of course when presented with actual numbers, the claim became oh, the 4% factor is too low and the comments quickly ceased.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 12:48 PM
Premium
Comments (2.36K)
I bought it earlier this morning!
