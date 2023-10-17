Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 17, 2023 12:26 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Moore - Vice President, Investor Relations

Joe Wolk - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

John Reed - Executive Vice President, Pharmaceuticals, R&D

Joaquin Duato - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Erik Haas - Vice President, Litigation

Ahmet Tezel - Innovative Medicine and MedTech R&D

Conference Call Participants

David Risinger - Leerink Partners

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Josh Jennings - TD Cowen

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Joanne Wuensch - Citibank

Vamil Divan - Guggenheim Securities

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Johnson & Johnson's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session of the conference. This call is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Johnson & Johnson. You may begin.

Jessica Moore

Good morning. This is Jessica Moore, Vice President of Investor Relations for Johnson & Johnson. Welcome to our company's review of the 2023 third quarter business results and full-year financial outlook.

A few logistics before we get into the details. As a reminder, you can find additional materials, including today's presentation and associated schedules, on the Investor Relations section of the Johnson & Johnson website at investor.jnj.com.

Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the company's future operating and financial performance, market position and business strategy. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations of future events using the information available as

