Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 17, 2023 12:36 PM ETMercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.76K Followers

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Zack Mukewa - Lambert IR

Robert Kaminski - President & CEO

Raymond Reitsma - COO & President of the Bank

Charles Christmas - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Erik Zwick - Hovde Group

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Mercantile Bank Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Zack Mukewa, Lambert Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Zack Mukewa

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Mercantile Bank Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results for the third quarter. Joining me today are members of Mercantile's management team, including Bob Kaminski, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chuck Christmas, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer; and Ray Reitsma, Chief Operating Officer and President of the Bank. We will begin the call with management's prepared remarks and presentation to review the quarter's results, then open the call to questions.

Before turning the call over to management, it is my responsibility to inform you that this call may involve certain forward-looking statements such as projections of revenue, earnings, and capital structure, as well as statements on the plans and objectives of the company's business. The company's actual results could differ materially from any forward-looking statements made today, due to the factors described in the company's latest Securities and Exchange Commission's filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. If anyone does not already have a copy of the third quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MBWM

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBWM

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.