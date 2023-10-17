Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Neogen Struggling Through An Awkward Transition

Oct. 17, 2023 1:41 PM ETNeogen Corporation (NEOG)MMM
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.19K Followers

Summary

  • Neogen's weak first quarter results, including flat revenue on a pro forma basis, have seriously damaged its growth stock reputation, leading to a major decline in the shares.
  • The integration of 3M's Food Safety business has faced multiple challenges, and it will take time to fully maximize the earnings power of this combined business.
  • Getting all the acquired business operations under a Neogen-controlled roof should be a big help, but is still a year out.
  • I believe high single-digit revenue growth and mid-to-high teens FCF margins are attainable over time, supporting a fair value in the high teens and a positive GARP investment thesis.

Female microbiologist using microscope in laboratoty

valentinrussanov/E+ via Getty Images

One way or another, large M&A is often transformative for a company. In the case of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG), that transformation has not been a positive one, as the integration of 3M's (

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.19K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEOG

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEOG

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.