Powell Needs To Finish The Job To Bring Inflation Back To Target

Mott Capital Management
Summary

  • Fed Chair Jay Powell may shift the responsibility of bringing down inflation from the Fed to the market in his upcoming speech.
  • Powell may suggest that the US economy is operating at a higher neutral rate, meaning rates may need to stay higher for longer.
  • The possibility of no rate cuts in 2024 and the potential for higher rates in the future could tighten financial conditions and slow the economy.
Financial Stability Oversight Council Meeting At The Treasury Department

Kevin Dietsch

Jay Powell is due to speak on Thursday and could deliver a message that shifts the heavy lifting of bringing inflation down from the Fed to the market. This last step seems essential if the Fed is to achieve

Mott Capital Management
Mott Capital, aka Michael Kramer, is a former buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager with 30 years of experience tracking market fundamentals. He focuses on long-only macro themes and studies trends and unusual options activities to identify long-term thematic growth opportunities.

He leads the investing group Reading The Markets where he helps members better understand what is driving trading and where the market is likely heading, both short and long-term. Features of the investing group include: daily written commentary and videos analyzing the driving factors behind price action, general macro trend education to help members make well-informed decisions based on market conditions, interest rates, currency movements and how they all interact, chat for questions and community dialogue, and regular Zoom videos sessions to discuss current ideas and answer questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Rodalpio profile picture
Rodalpio
Today, 2:28 PM
Investing Group
Comments (156)
You guys all need to take a chill pill. Everyday you have a new article on SA with some apocalyptic ‘prediction’ in one way or another - the FED is going to cut rates, the FED is going to raise rates!

Reality is that 5e current inflation rate is already slightly lower than interest rates. Theory suggests another raise is not needed. The FED will simply maintain current rates until inflation is under control, which will take another 6 to 9 months in my view. After, they will start slowly cutting rates to a target of 2.5%. That’s it.

Powell has actually done a decent job at taming inflation and he has even managed to engineer a soft landing so far. He is going to stick the course and not listen to analysts that are either telling him he needs to cut rates or he needs to raise them even more.

I am sure that whatever is going to trigger the next recession and market crisis, it will be a black swan event that nobody is predicting at the moment.
d
dinoperson
Today, 2:22 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.17K)
The Fed has it bullets back and more

The lag in the previous hikes will catch up in January.

The Fed is done.
O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (1.36K)
They are slowly but surely doing their job. Inflation is definitely slowing. Their goal is a soft landing, no small task which is only made harder due to geopolitical issues and outright warfare.
c
chuckyt
Today, 2:19 PM
Investing Group
Comments (92)
Howard Marks recent memo on sea change makes a lot of sense. We are entering a new higher for longer interest rate regime.
J
JCCIII
Today, 2:12 PM
Investing Group
Comments (8.02K)
Rates need to rise, front end and back end. One more Fed Funds Rate increase before the end of this year and before the election season gets too far along is needed, and should do it for this rate increase cycle. That action and a strong message that that has a good chance of completing the Fed's job on the front end of the curve will be welcome by the markets. Continuing QT will take care of the back end of the curve. The 10-year and 30-year both need to be 6%+ to compensate for the inflation the fiscal side is causing and will continue to cause as far as the eye can see.
R
Rocksmani_00
Today, 1:52 PM
Premium
Comments (1.22K)
Yup! He will sound dovish in next call for sure and stablize markets.
Windough-Shopper profile picture
Windough-Shopper
Today, 1:50 PM
Premium
Comments (363)
they need to stop DELIBERATE DESTRUCTION
