PRO Webinar Replay: Top Analysts Ranking

Daniel Snyder: Hey, everyone, I'm Daniel Snyder here from Seeking Alpha. I am joined today by the one, the only Zach Marx, who is our Senior Quant Strategist here at Seeking Alpha.

Zach, thank you for joining us today to go over this crucial new feature that, I think, everybody's really going to enjoy.

Zach Marx: Awesome. Thank you so much for having me, Daniel.

DS: So the first thing I want to dive into real quick for the people that are joining us, for the people that are watching the replay after, is just let them get to know who you are a little bit, get to know your background and how you kind of dive in and look at the data of this world and figure out how these new features like this one today could be so beneficial for people.

So let's just start with you. What's your background?

ZM: For sure. So first off, I just want to thank everyone for joining us. I'm really excited to talk about this new feature.

But yeah, so my name is Zachary Marx. I am a CFA charter holder and I have been with Seeking Alpha for almost three years now. Prior to then, I've been in the finance world for about seven years before then, so a decade in total.

And before then I was focused on doing consulting work with buy-side clients who are institutional clients who are mainly quantitatively focused and span the gamut from pension funds, insurance funds, hedge funds, asset managers, et cetera.

And I've really always taken an interest into – digging into data, seeing how I can find new trends and seeing how I can kind of dissect what looks like large complex data set and boil them down into a very digestible, actionable, easy-to-use kind of tool that we can gain insights from.

DS: Yeah, that's a great way to think about, I mean, think the world revolves around data, as we all know now, right? So you're finding the data that actually matters and can be most beneficial and then putting a beautiful user interface to it, so that we as users can actually understand it as well.

So why don't we go ahead and dive into what this webinar is all about, the new feature launched for Seeking Alpha Pro subscribers? What is this Top Analysts? Give us the entire gamut, show us how to use it, filter it everything please right now?

ZM: For sure. All right. So I'm going to go ahead and share my screen. So let me know. Can you see my screen now?

DS: Yep, we're good to go.

ZM: Awesome. So I guess, the first way to start off is I just want to show everyone how to find it. So on the left-hand panel, there's this PRO section now and the first thing you're going to see is Top Analysts.

And so if you click on Top Analysts, you'll be brought to this list of 15 of Seeking Alpha's best-performing analysts over the past one year. And just before we dive into it, I want to talk a little bit about what the product is and why it was created.

So what is Top Analysts? In the institutional world, a tool like this would be known as an alpha capture service. And essentially what this does is it aggregates together a lot of potential investment ideas brought together by whether it be sell-side analysts or internal analysts or in the case of Seeking Alpha, all of our analysts that contribute to the Seeking Alpha platform.

And what it does or what it tries to highlight is the best-performing analysts and kind of the most innovative or most, maybe the best-performing analysts over the past year. And it brings about what their latest recommendations are, so that you as a subscriber can follow along or just read their coverage or follow how kind of the best-performing analysts on Seeking Alpha are doing.

So that brings us to the next one, which is how do – how does an analyst get onto this list and how is it ranked? So first off, I just want to highlight this page right here. So to find out more about the analyst rankings, you can read about it in this link right here. And it kind of takes you through exactly what it takes to qualify this list and then how the ranking is. But given we only have a limited amount of time, I'll boil it down to you for you guys in just a few sentences.

So the three main pillars that derive an analyst rankings are, number one, their average return; number two, their breadth, so the number of rankings that they make; and then three is their conviction on those rankings.

So as I'm sure you're familiar with, there's five different ratings that you can assign to a stock on Seeking Alpha when you submit an article.

Number one, strong buy; number two, buy; number three, hold; number four, sell; and number five, strong sell. And given that we notice, or when I was looking at all this data, I noticed that strong sell and strong buy are much less frequently used than just buys or sells. So as a result, we wanted to assign some sort of conviction mechanism, so that when an analyst does assign a strong buy, and as you can see here, the amount of buys and sells far outnumber the just the two strong sells 13 to 2.

And so what we want to do is highlight those picks and say that when an analyst really has conviction on their rating, are they getting it right more often than not? And that's how the ranking is kind of derived. And as you can see, our top three analysts right now, Henrik Alex, right now has 84 different ratings in the last year. And so if you wanted to see what these are, you can just click this link, a pop-up will show up and it will show you all of his active rankings right now. So when he made his ranking on the stock, the end date, how it's performing, so this one happens to be down and did he assign – what rating did he assign?

And then lastly, you'll find a link to the article. So if you wanted to see why he assigned a strong buy to this, maybe it will recover and maybe his thesis is still intact. You could just click this, open it, and it'll take you right to the article, which is extremely convenient because now you can easily see what our top-performing analysts are recommending in the recent couple of months or weeks.

And you can see kind of all of it in this really user-friendly, easy to see, easy to digest user interface or list. And then if you scroll down, you can see all the way through kind of, if you go back to the beginning of the year, how did his close picks do? So he had a strong sell on Nikola from 11/7, November 7, 2022 until August. He was right on a strong sell. It went down 15%.

He had a great call on RIG, which is still active. It's up 139% since his call, which is really amazing. And so this list is really great. There's a lot of undercover authors on here as well. One of them I wanted to highlight is The Dragon of Wall Street. He has six ratings in the past one year, which was a very impressive average return of almost 29%, 28.5%.

And it's pretty amazing that he only has 78 subscribers or 78 followers. So potentially, this is a new up and coming author or analyst. He joined just this year and he's been doing really, really well since he joined, so potentially someone to follow.

And also, I just want to highlight, it's not just long ideas, it's not just short ideas, there are all different types of ideas that are on this. And in here, if you click on his ratings, you'll actually see most of them he's been short and he's been very or he’s assigned sell ratings to, which is really great because we're not just giving you long ideas, we're not just giving you short ideas, we're kind of spanning the entire gamut and letting these analysts have freedom in what they're rating, which is great.

So yeah, just to highlight some of the things that going back to why we made it, it's a great tool for idea generation. It's a great tool for reviewing why analysts have been successful in the past.

So you can see, okay, if we go back to maybe someone else like Cestrian Capital, you can actually see here, if you wanted to go back and review all these articles, okay, he had a great call on NVIDIA on November 16th. You want to go back and read this article and see, okay, “Why was this thesis so good? Why did this pay off? Was he right for the correct reasons?”

Now you can go back, you can audit it yourself, and you can follow these authors to see what they're going to do in the coming months. And with that being said, we've been getting great feedback from both the subscribers that have used this tool since its first date coming onto the platform as well as the analysts.

And what our analysts are saying is, it's providing a sense of accountability to say, we only want – as subscribers, we only want to see the best of the best ideas and we want our authors that we're following to be accountable for their performance. And it's getting great feedback kind of across the board, as I said, from both the analysts community and the subscriber community.

But please let us know if you have any additional thoughts of how we can improve it. And with that being said, we are going to continue to improve this. We want to make this potentially expanding the list. We want to potentially expand it into different sectors to see if analysts are only focused on one sector and that sector is performing poorly, are they still beating the sector, things like that, looking at dividend yields, looking at different styles as well.

So we're going to continue to improve this going forward. But so far it's gotten great feedback. But we obviously are going to continue to improve it, and we welcome any feedback going forward.

So yeah, that's the majority of it. I think, again, just to highlight, I think, some other things that can really be beneficial here is if you look and you want to find out more about these analysts, you can go into their author page, see what they're writing about because some of them don't just have – some of them don't have ratings. Many of them are writing holds.

So, for example, Poonam here, and I'm sorry if I'm mispronouncing anyone's name, but Poonam, she, it seems like, has written a lot about the same stocks and has been reiterating her buying. So she's been keeping up to date with a lot of these ratings, which is super helpful.

And as an investor, if you are following along with any of her picks, you can see that she's still recommending Tesla as a strong buy all the way through from when she started her rating. And you can keep up to date with all of her reiteration.

So if you are listening to her picks, you can see almost kind of biweekly or bimonthly exactly what she's thinking on the stock anytime kind of new news is coming out, which is super, super helpful.

And it's just going to allow you to engage with these authors on a more frequent basis and kind of keep them accountable, so that when something does change with the stock, you know exactly where to comment on which articles to comment on, so you can get in touch with them and kind of hear their thoughts as quickly as possible.

So jumping back just quickly, two other things I just wanted to quickly cover that could be kind of deemed as confusing. So when you click on someone's ratings, it shows the analysts active return. We, as Seeking Alpha, as it says in its name, are looking for Alpha.

So what this is measuring here compared to just the average return, what this is measuring, it's actually measuring the return over the S&P 500 because we're looking for Alpha. So we want to see what is the active return of an analyst pick.

And the reason, the reason obviously that we're using average return is because top analysts is a measure of an analyst's stock picking skill. With the way it currently sits, we don't have an ability for an analyst to assign a weighting. We don't know what their cash positions are. So, if we wanted to measure portfolio performance, we just don't have a good way of doing it right now. So we had to go with this stock picking skill. It's kind of a very used - in, I'm sorry, in the Alpha Capture service base, this is kind of the most used metric and we want it to stay kind of within the rigor of that. And it's widely accepted, which is why we use average return, although portfolio return could be a better measure going forward.

And we might add that ability going forward, especially for investing group analysts. And that's actually one good note to highlight. Currently, for analysts that do have investing groups, those picks are not included in here yet. We're designing a separate way to track those going forward.

But for now, someone like Cestrian Capital Research, who does have an investing group, only the picks that he has written about on the Premium Seeking Alpha platform will be included in his score.

And yeah, overall, again, just to highlight, I think this is really going to be helpful going forward. It's going to keep our authors accountable. It's going to allow you as a user to see and find new undercover or up and coming authors like Dragon of Wall Street who has less than 100 followers and just joined this year.

And I personally have been using this for a while. I personally have been engaging with it. A lot of people internally within Seeking Alpha are engaging with it. And I think going forward, it's going to be really amazing. I think, we're going to get a lot more engagement from our analysts through here.

And overall, I think, it's going to really help subscribers find new ideas as idea generation and review why analysts have been successful in the past. And if that success is scalable and repeatable and going to continue going forward. And yeah, that's kind of why we created it, how analysts are ranked.

And again, if you want to find out more information on any of this, you can click here and you can see all of the in-depth detail of what it takes to get recommended on here, what securities or what ratings qualify to be on here because not every single recommendation qualifies our recommendation methodology of all the different ratings, strong buys, buys, hold, sells, strong sells. And then additionally, what we use to rank it, the fundamental law of active management, it's a very famous paper that's been cited hundreds, if not thousands of times. And yeah, overall, it's designed to be very transparent, very user-friendly. But yeah, we're going to keep improving it.

If you do have any suggestions or feedback or just improvements that you want personally on here, please definitely do not hesitate to reach out to us or the product team at Seeking Alpha.

But yeah, we're really excited about it. I personally am very excited about it and have been using it for a while. So I'm really excited to be able to share this with you finally after months of hard work. And yeah, I'm just really proud of it, really excited to see it, and we've been getting great feedback across the board. So I'm excited for you all to start using it.

DS: Zach, that makes two of us. I just want to jump in here real quick, because there's a lot of, I think, people can see the potential of the usefulness of this, but somebody might be asking right now in the audience watching this video later on, how often does this list update? Is it monthly? Is it weekly? Is it daily? What's the refresh on this?

ZM: Yeah, that's a great question, Daniel. So yes, it updates daily. All the returns update daily. They update prior to market open. So today's list is showing the returns as of October 11, 2023, yesterday. And as you can see, our authors are also – our analysts are also writing daily and we want those returns to be reflected right away.

So, for example, Investor Trip wrote about Rivian yesterday. So we want his or her returns to be updated as soon as possible. Henrik wrote about HYLN two days ago, that's going to be factored in. Micron got written about yesterday.

So we want the people that are using this and following these analysts to be able to track this on a daily basis to see if there is a major news event, is the analyst going to update their coverage, going to reiterate something? If not, maybe you can comment on their past articles. So you can see – if you did have a question on something that Henrik hasn't written about recently, you can go back really easily, get to the article, comment on it, and engage with him very, very easily.

So that's a great question, Daniel.

DS: Yeah, right. I just want to highlight too, one of the ways that I use it is, as you kind of mentioned earlier, is that discovery of the new analysts, right? You highlighted Poonam, right? And apologies if we're not saying your name, right?

But checking this list almost daily to see if anybody else populates on it, always trying to find that new analyst to follow, making sure you click the follow button. Because once you find them here and they write their new article, you can always get that email and push notification saying, hey, this person just wrote their new piece, you might want to check it out.

So that's how I've been using it. Maybe somebody else can find a better way to use it as well. But just wanted to throw that out there as an idea for everybody.

ZM: No, that's a great point. And if you click on the author or analyst here, it will take you right to their analyst page, give you their bio, and you can find the follow button right here. And then if you wanted to see the full bio, you could see it here. Additionally, if the analyst did have an investing group as well, you'll be able to see that right through this link as well in their bio.

So Investing Group Leader and you can see Growth Investor Pro, lightly focused on growth stocks, you can learn more about it here and it'll take you right to their investing group page.

DS: Exactly. All right. Well, I think that pretty much covers it up. If there's anything that I'm missing, Zach, please jump in here right now, let me know. But if not, we'll give everybody the rest of their time back. Thank you so much for joining us today or watching this video later on. We really hope this feature is very beneficial to you.

And as Zach mentioned, they're going to continue to work on it over time, reiterate it, create more things like this for you to help find Alpha out in these markets. And we thank you for joining us. Everybody, have a great time. We'll see you in the next webinar.

ZM: Thank you, everyone.

