Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sun Communities: UK Woes Present Opportunity For Long-Term Investors

Oct. 17, 2023 1:57 PM ETSun Communities, Inc. (SUI)ELS
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • Sun Communities' shares have fallen 24% in the past six months due to concerns over its recently acquired UK business.
  • However, the company's core US mobile home/RV/marina business has favorable long-term dynamics, including limited supply growth and increasing demand for affordable housing.
  • Sun Communities trades at a compelling valuation compared to its closest competitor, and there is potential for the stock to re-rate in the future.
Mobile home park, age-restricted (55+) community in small beach town in California.

Nature, food, landscape, travel

Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) have been battered recently, with shares falling 24% in the past six months. The market is concerned about shortfalls in its recently acquired UK business which led Sun to reduce guidance with its second-quarter results. More

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.05K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SUI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SUI

FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SUI

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.