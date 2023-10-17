Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbbVie: Q2 Success Sets The Stage For Consistent Growth

Oct. 17, 2023 1:58 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)6 Comments
Stock Info
Summary

  • AbbVie is a leading pharmaceutical company with a strong history and a diverse portfolio of products.
  • The company's flagship product, Humira, has generated significant revenue and it has a pipeline of promising treatments for various diseases.
  • AbbVie's financials show consistent growth and its valuation suggests potential for future value growth.
  • We believe ABBV is currently a buy.

Abbvie

vzphotos

Strong History With Plenty Of Potential

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is an international pharmaceutical titan, which has been at the forefront of life-changing treatments since its inception in 2013. It was formed after Abbott Laboratories (ABT) spun it

This article was written by

Stock Info
1.24K Followers
Comments (6)

Stock Info
Article Update Today, 2:09 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (584)
w
wernerhold
Today, 2:31 PM
Premium
Comments (47)
No growth in 2024, not much in 2025. No reason to buy at this price...might nibble in the 130's.
k
kevn1111
Today, 2:14 PM
Premium
Comments (11.1K)
Just numbers, no WHY. Couldn’t make a decision on this analysis if I tried.

Humira and deterioration is key to understand. Like $10B decrease. Offset by the growth of Rin/Sky. But what rate do they need to grow at?

Basically a no growth company till 2025. But that is why PE is compressed, which should alleviate as the Humira issue dissipates and real growth arrives allowing for PE to move towards peers.

Don’t see much risk but price likely rangebound for a bit. If no impetus for change I would buy in high $130’s and sell in mid $160’s. But as investors you need to stay abreast of change, especially in pharma.

Patience and Discipline.
Stock Info
Today, 2:38 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (584)
@kevn1111 Thank you for reading,

As we mentioned, we believe AbbVie has a pipeline of products that can act as interesting catalysts for the company in the coming years.

As you mention yourself, the stock is likely to stay within a range of high $130s to $160 - we do too in the short term.

This is why we suggest the possibility of implementing a short-strangle strategy, as this is a way to generate additional income while holding onto your stocks.
charged
Today, 2:07 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.47K)
Humira competitors will mostly be in play by q4
Amgen (AMGN) launched February Organon's (OGN) July,
Cyltexo July
Coherus BioSciences' (CHRS) July
Yusimry July
Viatris' (VTRS) July,
Novartis' (NVS) September
Pfizer's (PFE) November
Cuban at 85% discount
Stock Info
Today, 2:10 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (584)
@charged Thanks for reading!

Thanks for your contribution to the conversation.
About ABBV

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

