Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capri Holdings: 10.4% Potential Upside Within Estimated 2-3 Months

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tapestry, Inc. is acquiring Capri Holdings Limited for $57 per share, offering a 10.4% upside if the deal closes as planned.
  • There is a potential for an overbid to emerge, but the stock did not respond significantly to the rumor.
  • The deal is risky due to Tapestry's smaller size, but the valuation of Capri Holdings leaves room for potential upside.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Special Situation Report. Learn More »

Versace - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is acquiring Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) for $57 per share. CPRI shares trade around $52. That means there's 10.4% upside to the deal closing as planned. If the deal fails, Capri likely falls back

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events like Celgene. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
18K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 2:27 PM
Premium
Comments (1.32K)
The options are completely illiquid.

I don't know why the market makers can't give a tighter spread. They would get a lot of more business if they did.

If you buy the stock, there's a $5 potential upside.

There is a $15 downside, if the deal falls through.
Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
Today, 2:08 PM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (338)
I think the main concern is foreign antitrust clearances which typically take awhile to trickle in. Closing guidance from the companies is also vague “calendar 2024” which can be a red flag. Not many think this is getting done in the next 2-3 months.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CPRI

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPRI

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.