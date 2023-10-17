Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Corporation: The Best Defense Stock To Buy Now

Oct. 17, 2023 2:45 PM ETRTX Corporation (RTX)ITA, LMT, NOC, GD6 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Demand for defense stocks has dropped, causing a substantial decline in RTX Corporation, aka Raytheon, shares.
  • Despite the recent rebound, Raytheon stock remains cheap, with potential for double-digit EPS growth and healthy revenue growth in future years.
  • Raytheon produces innovative and in-demand products, making it a top defense pick with growth opportunities.
  • Raytheon's stock should go considerably higher in the coming years.
MIM-104 Patriot - US surface-to-air missile system on a mobile vehicle platform.

MikeMareen

I've long had a defense segment in my portfolio. I expanded my defense holdings as the Ukraine/Russia war broke out. However, after an initial strong showing, their momentum died down. Demand for defense stocks died down, the upside potential appeared minimal, and I sold most of

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.9K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX, ITA, LHX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

P
PortguyofVA
Today, 3:37 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (453)
Buying a little here in the low 70s, but think that big gap needs to fill. Will go all in around 59-60. TY for the article.
N
Nothanksjustbrowsing
Today, 3:35 PM
Premium
Comments (78)
Any thoughts on where Raytheon stands in the running for the TITAN program?
m
mr.jimsenior
Today, 3:03 PM
Premium
Comments (23)
Should we expect a pick up in interest in defense stocks due to the new war?
Justss profile picture
Justss
Today, 3:02 PM
Premium
Comments (246)
absolutely no mention of the Pratt & Whitney engine issue ? …but hey, you lived close to the plant… wow Victor, spend less time touting your so-called accomplishments and more time doing thorough research. The readers deserve to know why the stock is cheap, and why it got crushed recently. Or……..maybe you knew about this and decided to withhold it. Either option makes this article look pathetic.
Todd Kenyon, CFA profile picture
Todd Kenyon, CFA
Today, 3:01 PM
Investing Group
Comments (620)
Nothing on the issues w jet engines? That's why the stock is down.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 2:50 PM
Premium
Comments (1.2K)
NICE WRITE UP AGAIN T Y @Victor Dergunov
About RTX

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RTX

