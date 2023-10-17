AndreyPopov

A Quick Take On Waystar Holding Corp.

Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a cloud-based software system to facilitate payments to healthcare service providers.

Waystar Holding Corp. top line revenue growth rate is decelerating, although the company's operating results are improving.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Waystar Overview

Lehi, Utah-based Waystar Holding Corp., was founded to develop a platform to simplify electronic payments for healthcare companies.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Matthew J. Hawkins, who has been with the firm since October 2017 and was previously President at Sunquest Information Systems, a developer of medical laboratory and diagnostic software.

The following graphic illustrates the company’s primary offering platform:

SEC

As of June 30, 2023, Waystar has booked fair market value investment of $2.23 billion from investors, including EQT Investor, CPPIB Investor, Bain Investors and Francisco Partners Investors.

Waystar Customer Acquisition

The company seeks clients among healthcare service providers of all types, such as large hospitals, health systems, physician groups, clinics, surgical centers and laboratories.

Management says the firm currently has 30,000 clients representing "one million distinct providers...including 18 of the top 22 U.S. News Best Hospitals."

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have decreased slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 15.9% 2022 15.8% 2021 16.7% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing expense, fell to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 0.7 2022 1.1 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

WAY’s most recent calculation was 31% as of June 30, 2023, so the firm has performed reasonably well, although in need of some improvement, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 12% EBITDA % 19% Total 31% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The firm’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, was 109.7%, a solid result.

Waystar’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 research report by Commerce Healthcare, the global real-time healthcare payments market was an estimated $13.5 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $75 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 33% from 2023 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the demand from consumers for increased convenience and the desire by service providers for improved cash management capabilities.

Also, the chart below shows the expected payment split for healthcare financial services in 2023:

Commerce Healthcare

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following by type:

Revenue cycle technology vendors

Point solution vendors

EHR and PM systems providers

In-house developed software

Manual processes.

Waystar Holding Corp. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top line revenue, but at a decelerating growth rate

Increasing gross profit but lower gross margin

Higher operating profit

Reduced cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 387,052,000 12.3% 2022 $ 704,874,000 21.8% 2021 $ 578,565,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 267,396,000 11.9% 2022 $ 489,983,000 14.8% 2021 $ 426,799,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 69.09% -0.2% 2022 69.51% -5.8% 2021 73.77% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 72,179,000 18.6% 2022 $ 89,450,000 12.7% 2021 $ 60,315,000 10.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (20,683,000) -5.3% 2022 $ (13,293,000) -1.9% 2021 $ (36,510,000) -6.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 50,451,000 2022 $ 102,634,000 2021 $ 106,406,000 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2023, Waystar had $105 million in cash and $2.6 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $89.6 million.

Waystar Holding Corp. IPO Details

Waystar intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to repay all outstanding indebtedness under our Second Lien Credit Facility. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any pending legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

Commentary About The Waystar IPO

WAY is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down debt, which is quite high for a software company at IPO, although typical of private equity-owned companies that take out debt to pay a large "dividend" to their private equity firm shareholders.

The firm’s financials have produced increasing top line revenue but at a decelerating rate, higher gross profit but lower gross margin, increasing operating profit and lower cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $89.6 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined slightly as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple fell to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

WAY’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The company’s Rule of 40 results have been reasonably good but in need of some improvement.

The market opportunity for providing payment processing capabilities to the healthcare industry is large and expected to grow in the coming years.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the potential for EHR and PM companies to expand their systems to facilitate payments, eliminating the need for third-party payment technologies such as Waystar’s.

When we learn more about the Waystar Holding Corp. IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.