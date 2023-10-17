Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.76K Followers

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 17, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lee McEntire - IR

Brian Moynihan - CEO

Alastair Borthwick - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gerard Cassidy - RBC

Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global

Erika Najarian - UBS

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

John McDonald - Autonomous Research

Vivek Juneja - JPMorgan

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Chris Kotowski - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Bank of America Earnings Announcement. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during a question-and-answer session. Please note today's call will be recorded and we will be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn today's conference over to Lee McEntire, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lee McEntire

Good morning. Thank you. Welcome and thank you for joining the call to review the third quarter results. As usual, our earnings release documents are available on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website, and it includes the earnings presentation that we will be referring to during the call. I trust everybody's had a chance to review the documents.

I'm going to first turn the call over to our CEO, Brian Moynihan, for some opening comments before, Alastair Borthwick, our CFO, discusses the details of the quarter. Before we do that, let me just remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to some non-GAAP financial measures during the call. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause our actual results to materially differ from expectations are detailed in our earnings materials as well as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BAC

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAC

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.