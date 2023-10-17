Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AI Could Be Apple's Next Chapter

Oct. 17, 2023 2:56 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
Beth Kindig profile picture
Beth Kindig
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple is witnessing a higher contribution from its services segment to both revenues and margins - the segment is approaching a $100 billion annual run rate.
  • Although Apple is tight-lipped about the progress of its AI projects, the so-called Apple GPT chatbot is rumored to be more powerful than Open AI’s GPT 3.5 model.
  • Apple noted back in 2020 that Siri had more than 25 billion requests made per month, a figure that could easily be increased with a ChatGPT-like chatbot.
Man look at the dashboard with graphs and charts

amgun

After Nvidia added $750 billion in value this year on the backs of surging AI chip demand, investors are quickly searching for the next trillion-dollar AI winner. AI is the best investment opportunity of our lifetimes, and although Apple (

This article was written by

Beth Kindig profile picture
Beth Kindig
13.32K Followers

Beth Kindig is the CEO and lead technology analyst for the I/O fund and has ten years of experience as a professional in the tech industry. She is a regular speaker at tech conferences and on financial news programs such as: Fox Business, TDAmeritrade, CoinDesk, NPR, Bloomberg TV Asia, Motley Fool podcast, This Week in Startups and more discussing her stock analysis. She is known for making bold calls on tech stocks.

Beth is the leader of the investing group Tech Insider Network where she utilizes her team’s nearly two decades of Silicon Valley experience to combine fundamental and technical analysis to consistently beat Wall Street funds such as ARKK and QQQ (he performance is fully audited). Features of Tech Insider Network include: A fully transparent portfolio, institutional-level research reports, real-time trade notifications and market signals, automated hedging signals, weekly webinars, and chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

B
Blowback2
Today, 4:00 PM
Comments (4.52K)
Over a billion STICKY and SATISFIED and LOYAL subscribers. Almost too easy to see the future of this....not that many 'analysts' saw the future path of Apple Services when announced a few years ago.
SEC Investigator2 profile picture
SEC Investigator2
Today, 3:43 PM
Comments (3.08K)
Apples next chapter is bankruptcy. Apple’s working capital is now $18B in the red. Think about that.
bart_sst profile picture
bart_sst
Today, 3:29 PM
Comments (5.42K)
"Nearly 50% of Mac developers are including AI in their apps"

appleinsider.com/...
r
rockjcp
Today, 3:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.93K)
Stick with TC it is a winning strategy!
F
FallLine22
Today, 3:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (429)
"Hey Siri, Can you schedule an appointment with my dentist, add it to my calendar and schedule a car to drive me back and forth?"
C
Clark158f1
Today, 3:00 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.41K)
When in doubt pump AI........

AAPL sales falter

www.baystreet.ca/...
p
pnd4pnd
Today, 3:04 PM
Comments (95)
@Clark158f1 because any analyst has ever gotten Apple's sales/supply chain right 🤦🏻‍♂️
