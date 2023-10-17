Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.76K Followers

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 17, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marius Merz - Head of Investor Relations

Robin Vince - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dermot McDonogh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Securities

Kenneth Usdin - Jefferies

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Rob Wildhack - Autonomous Research

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Rajiv Bhatia - Morningstar

James Mitchell - Seaport Global

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call hosted by BNY Mellon. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference call and webcast will be recorded and will consist of copyrighted material. You may not record or rebroadcast these materials without BNY Mellon's consent.

I will now turn the call over to Marius Merz, BNY Mellon, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Marius Merz

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you all for joining our third quarter earnings call. As always, we will reference our financial highlights presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at bnymellon.com.

I'm joined by Robin Vince, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dermot McDonogh, our Chief Financial Officer. Robin will start with introductory remarks before Dermot take you through the earnings presentation. Following their remarks, there will be a Q&A session.

Before we begin, please note that our remarks include forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Information about these statements and non-GAAP measures are available in the earnings press release, financial supplement and financial highlights presentation, all

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BK

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BK

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.