Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I Was Wrong, Tesla Is A Buy At 29% Undervaluation Despite The EV Price War

Oct. 17, 2023 3:10 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY6 Comments
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
449 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla Inc. boasts industry-leading profitability margins, which are set to expand as the adoption of electric vehicles advances and market leaders emerge following the price war.
  • I anticipate Tesla will maintain its EV market leadership, projecting a 38% annualized sales growth over the next decade, coupled with diversification into other clean energy ventures.
  • Today, Tesla is trading at a discount compared to its 5-year historical valuation averages, with a Fair Value of $324, indicating a 29% discount.

Tesla Debuts Its New Crossover SUV Model, Tesla X

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Just before COVID-19 swept across the world in January 2020, I had an intense discussion with a friend of mine who is an investor himself. During our conversation, we placed a bet on Tesla, Inc. (

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
449 Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 3:15 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (205)
If you find this analysis of Tesla interesting, I'd appreciate it if you could scroll up and click the "like" button (the one with the thumbs up underneath the article).

It might seem like a small gesture, but it significantly boosts the visibility of my articles among fellow investors who share similar strategies and goals. Thank you for your support!

I'd also greatly appreciate hearing your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.

Don't hesitate to "follow" me for more content on growth investing in the future! Your support means a lot.
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 3:35 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.96K)
Agree, more than just e.v’s, a strong buy
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 3:47 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (205)
@marriottmare Thanks for sharing your thoughts, good luck to you!
m
mpatt76
Today, 3:34 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (951)
"Even a legend like Warren Buffett acknowledged that he doesn't want to compete with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Tesla, leading him to divest from BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF)."

Look out. The SA Musk haters are coming for you!
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Today, 3:46 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (205)
@mpatt76 The idea is to present the facts and acknowledge that sometimes we need to think outside the box to achieve market beating investment results.

I am confident that this mindset sharply contrasts with that of most fundamental-oriented investors here on SA. However, progress is made when someone challenges your views rather than simply agreeing with you.

All the best!
Hyborianwar profile picture
Hyborianwar
Today, 3:13 PM
Comments (45)
🥳
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.