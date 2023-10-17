Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy: Upgrading To Strong Buy

Oct. 17, 2023 3:38 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)1 Comment
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NextEra Energy stock has been beaten down in the last month or so with the company finally showing its vulnerabilities in the face of rising interest rates.
  • To evaluate the prospects for NextEra Energy, investors need to understand the risks posed by higher interest rates. There are four ways high interest rates make life difficult for NextEra.
  • To evaluate what lies ahead for the company, I will analyze the prospects for both the regulated utility business and the renewable energy business.
  • I used a dividend discount model to estimate the intrinsic value of NextEra Energy, and my findings suggest the company is attractively valued today.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

Mr. Market, at times, can be irrational. This is not a bad outcome by any stretch of the imagination unless you are a day trader trying to time the market. Every now and then, great companies are beaten down irrationally, presenting long-term-oriented investors with opportunities to


Unlock Alpha Returns With Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Beat Billions offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.
  • Keep track of the real-time activities of investing gurus.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!




    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.88K Followers

    Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst.

    He runs the investing group Beat Billions. It provides investment research with a focus on small-cap stocks that are well positioned to deliver long-term alpha returns. With a strategy centered around earnings events such as earnings surprises and earnings revisions, it tries to identify earnings catalysts that could move stocks. The group provides access to in-depth research reports, model portfolios, real-time guru picks, and a vibrant investor community. Learn more.

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments (1)

    wam350 profile picture
    wam350
    Today, 4:11 PM
    Comments (1.53K)
    Aided some today
    Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

    About NEE

    Market Cap
    PE
    Yield (TTM)
    Rev Growth (YoY)
    Short Interest
    Prev. Close
    Compare to Peers

    More on NEE

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.