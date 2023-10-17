Boeing: Look Beyond Temporary Issues Towards Overall Trajectory

miglagoa

Introduction

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is having trouble recovering to its past glory. The combination of problems revolving around 737 MAX and supply chain disruption due to the pandemic has created serious challenges for the company. Throughout the past few quarters, there seemed to be endless new problems disrupting Boeing on its path to full recovery and growth. However, I urge investors to look at the big picture and the company's trajectory instead of temporary minor problems that may not be relevant in the next few quarters. Boeing continues to reiterate its 2023 goals while re-instating the company's ambitious 2025/2026 goals with its master schedule. Further, as volumes pick back up, the company also sees its margins swiftly recovering in the coming two to three years. As such, considering that Boeing has been moving in the right direction for years following 737 MAX re-certification with continuous guidance from the management hinting at the ongoing movement in this direction, I believe Boeing is a buy.

Temporary Problems

Boeing is going through a temporary problem. Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) found a manufacturing flaw in the production of some Boeing 737 MAX planes. There were improperly drilled fastener holes in the aft pressure bulkhead. According to CFO Brian West during the 2023 Industrial conference, the current problem will impact 75% of the 220 planes in inventory, which is 165 planes.

The problem certainly exists, and one may argue that these problems are hindrances to Boeing's future goals. However, I argue investors to look beyond what is likely a temporary hiccup, in my opinion.

Reiterating 2023 Guidance

During the 2023 Industrial Conference, Boeing's CFO, Mr. Brian West, gave investors significant insight into the company's views for 2023 and beyond.

Starting with 2023, despite the ongoing problems with Spirit AeroSystems, Mr. West has said that Boeing has "a range of 400 to 450 for the 737 deliveries" goal in 2023, and the company is "not changing that range" although it is likely for the delivery numbers to be in the lower range of this goal due to the ongoing problem. Further, the company continued to reiterate $3 - $5 billion in free cash flow for 2023.

Thus, I believe this show of confidence could be interpreted as the ongoing problems surrounding Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems are a near-term risk that will likely not have a major impact on Boeing's 2023 goals, let alone the company's longer-term vision.

Further, despite the ongoing problems with 737 productions, the company has reiterated its plans to increase 787 production from 3 per month to 4 per month by the end of 2023 during the Industrial Conference.

Overall, I believe the recent drop in Boeing stock is unwarranted. It is true that problems surrounding Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems are significant and should have never happened. But, I believe the current problem is temporary, and it is unfair for Mr. Market to punish Boeing for something that could be overcome in the coming few quarters.

2025/2026 Master Schedule

The current problem may be temporary, but for Boeing to see future growth in both top-line and bottom-line, the company must drastically increase its delivery numbers. To address this, Boeing plans to increase 737 MAX production from 31-38 per month to 50 per month, 787 production from 4 to 5 per month to 10 per month, and 777 production from 3 per month to 4 per month. These goals are expected to take place by 2025/2026, which is called the master schedule by the company.

The successful execution of the master schedule is critical to Boeing and my bullish thesis, as the company's recovery and growth in the top and bottom line depends on this plan. Higher production volume impacting revenue is fairly obvious, so I will focus on the expected margins as these plans unfold.

Boeing is eyeing recovery in 737 and 787 margins to 2018 levels in the coming years. Mr. West acknowledged that the margins on 737 and 787 today are lower than in 2018 driven by "production rates [being] lower now than they were" in 2018. Also, the company has "two dual factories that we've had to stand up to support the inventoried airplanes on both the 87 and the 37," which were impacting margins. However, going forward, as inventories continue to trickle down and production rates increase, these problems could be behind Boeing. More concretely, Mr. West guided for a 737 margin rate in line with 2018 and a 787 margin rate higher than 2018 due to favorable model 10 mixes.

I believe this argument to be reasonable. If no inventories are dragging the company while higher production volume creates lower unit costs, it is natural for the company's margins to improve. But, is it realistic?

In my opinion, the answer is yes. Although there were numerous bumps in progress, the company has been consistently showing progress and delivery number increases since 737 MAX re-certification as the chart below shows. I believe this shows the company's ability to execute, and also, the fact that the company continues to guide and update the progress toward their master schedule shows confidence. Thus, as of today, I believe the company's production goals are realistic.

Boeing, Statista, Flight Plan

[Chart created by author using: source 1, source 2, Source 3]

Risk To Thesis

Overall, as I believe Boeing is moving in the right direction, I am bullish on the company. However, there are some risks involved in investing in Boeing.

First, investors should closely monitor the company's progress in increasing its delivery numbers in the company's upcoming earnings report on October 25th. My bullish thesis revolves around the company's progress towards achieving high-volume production in the near future; thus, any implications from the management team that may hint at a significant delay to such a future could pose a significant risk to the thesis.

Further, due to the prolonged grounding of 737 MAX, Boeing's financial health or its balance sheet is not in the optimal position today. Boeing, as of 2023Q2, has a total asset of about $134 billion with a higher total liability at about $150 billion, bringing the company's total liability to asset ratio to about 112%. A big chunk of the company's liability comes from long-term debt, which stands at about $48 billion, bringing the company's interest expense for the first half of the year to about $1.27 billion. Thus, any major hindrance to Boeing's progress to achieve higher volume production may continue to strain an already fragile balance sheet.

Investor Takeaway

Boeing has been through a lot in the past few years. Everything from the 737 MAX crisis and the supply chain disruption due to the pandemic following years of grounding has created major hurdles. However, although there are some near-term problems with Boeing's operations and ambition to grow production, the company is moving and progressing in the right direction. Boeing continues to guide a production target that has been laid out for the past few quarters despite the current near-term challenge, while providing confidence for the company's ambitious schedule to dramatically increase production levels that can bring increased margins in the coming years. Therefore, I believe Boeing is a buy.