Boeing: Look Beyond Temporary Issues Towards Overall Trajectory

Oct. 17, 2023 3:47 AM ET
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • Boeing is facing temporary problems with production and supply chain disruptions, but investors should focus on the company's long-term trajectory.
  • The company is reiterating its 2023 goals and expects to see a recovery in margins in the next two to three years.
  • Boeing has a master schedule to increase delivery numbers by 2025/2026, which is critical for future growth and profitability.

Commercial Boeing 737 Max 8 flying, 22 Feb, 2022, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

miglagoa

Introduction

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is having trouble recovering to its past glory. The combination of problems revolving around 737 MAX and supply chain disruption due to the pandemic has created serious challenges for the company. Throughout the past few

This article was written by

I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

j
javkoza
Today, 4:05 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.36K)
@SL Investments
How long is "temporary"?I Have no doubt BA can have a very bright future, but you should focus on what is genuinely achievable under this management and BOD with their repeated failures.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

