How Can A Stock Down 20% Be Called A SWAN Stock?

The market's recent sell-off has drawn anger from investors who own traditionally defensive stocks.

There's a lot of talk about a potential recession on the horizon… and yet, the types of stocks that investors have historically piled into as safe havens are out of favor.

Defensive sectors like utilities, consumer staples, and healthcare are really struggling.

And yield-centric areas of the market like REITs, MLPs, and BDCs have largely struggled as well with risk-averse investors preferring 5%-plus yielding Treasury notes.

In short, rapidly rising interest rates have sort of turned the market on its head in 2023.

But I think investors are being short-sighted here.

If the recession that so many expect to see arrives in the near future, rates will be cut. And then, demand for so many of these beaten-down dividend stocks will skyrocket.

Because of the poor sentiment surrounding income-oriented stocks during 2023, I've heard critiques of SWAN stocks (sleep well at night) not living up to their namesake.

With well-known SWAN stocks trending downward I've had readers ask things like:

"How can a stock that's down 20% be considered a SWAN stock?"

Well, the answer here is simple.

The SWAN designation has nothing to do with short-term share price movement.

Actually, I think it's in most investors' best interest to ignore short-term share price movement.

That's always going to be volatile and unpredictable. There's nothing stock investors can do to avoid this.

Generally speaking, sleeping well at night boils down to three things: Strong balance sheets (investment grade ratings), reliably increasing fundamentals, and most importantly, safe and growing dividends.

So long as a company's financials and fundamentals are strong, over the long term, its share price and shareholder returns will rise.

This is why blue chips generate so much wealth over the long term.

Remember, in the short term the market is a voting machine, but in the long term, it is a weighing machine. That Benjamin Graham quote is a foundational part of the way that we look at stocks.

What the market is weighing are fundamentals.

So long as they remain in place, I'm able to sleep well at night knowing that no matter how crazy the market gets in the short term, my investments should do just fine over the long term.

And with all of that being said I wanted to put a spotlight on a handful of the beaten-down SWAN stocks that have received unjust criticism this year.

Without a doubt, these are still very high-quality companies that should be easy for investors to own… so long as they're focused on the right things (fundamentals instead of short-term share price volatility).

Realty Income (O)

First of all, I want to discuss Realty Income.

For years, "The Monthly Dividend Company" has been a favorite among dividend investors.

This company recently declared its 640th consecutive monthly dividend. For someone who relies on passive income in retirement (or plans to eventually), it doesn't get much better than that. Reliable success like that never happens by accident.

However, Realty Income shares are down by 20.7% during 2023 thus far. This has led to some investors calling O's SWAN status into question. But when you look at Realty Income's operations, the company continues to execute well.

Realty Income owns more than 13,100 properties and has an occupancy ratio of 99%.

The company's rent checks are pouring in, regardless of the negative headlines that you might have heard regarding the commercial real estate market. This is leading to strong profits. And these profits have allowed the company to continue to expand its property portfolio, setting it up for future growth as well.

Throughout the first six months of 2023 O's revenue was up by more than 21% (largely due to immense investment activity in recent years). Its funds-from-operations rose from $1.21 billion to $1.37b. And its adjusted FFO/share rose from $1.94 to $1.98.

These strong cash flows gave Realty Income the confidence to continue to invest in its portfolio. The company acquired $3.1 billion worth of income-producing properties last quarter alone.

Looking forward, O increased its full-year investment guidance to $7b and management has made it clear that there is no shortage of attractive investments for it to make.

In recent years O has expanded into international markets, drastically increasing the size of its potential investment pipeline. Realty Income also has taken major strides over the last decade or so when it comes to diversifying its property/tenant portfolio from an industry point of view.

This isn't your grandfather's triple net lease.

O continues to invest heavily in retail properties. However, the company has moved into other very lucrative areas of the real estate market like industrial and gaming properties in recent years.

This also gives the company financial flexibility to go where rates (and leasing spreads) are most attractive… from either a geographic or property type perspective.

Looking at company guidance and analyst consensus figures, I believe that Realty Income's AFFO is likely to grow by 2%-5% annually over the next several years.

This should support higher share prices (as the market realizes that its historically low multiples are not being justified by poor fundamentals), not to mention, ongoing dividend growth.

Trading for just 12.7x AFFO (which is a 28% discount to its long-term average P/AFFO multiple of 17.7x) O shares look like coiled springs to me.

Looking at the chart above, you'll notice that Realty Income's AFFO has risen every year since 2009. That's what sleeping well at night is all about. Yet, despite this reliable growth, shares are trading for the lowest valuation that we've seen since the Great Recession.

That represents a buying opportunity if I've ever seen one.

Whenever the Federal Reserve pivots dovish, these shares are going to pop.

In that event, interest rates are going to fall. But, as they have for more than 50 years, Realty Income's dividends are going to keep rolling in on a monthly basis, providing inflation protection with their annual dividend growth.

There are many attractively valued triple net REITs that maintain SWAN status after their recent sell-offs. The same arguments that I just made for Realty Income could also be made for competitors such as Agree Realty (ADC), NNN REIT (NNN), and VICI Properties (VICI), just to name a few.

REITs aren't the only SWAN stocks selling off as of late.

Best-in-breed consumer staples stocks have suffered during 2023 as well, and once again, I see a divergence between share price movement (sentiment) and underlying fundamentals.

Coca-Cola is probably the best-known brand in the consumer staples segment, selling its products in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide… and its shares are down by 16% on a year-to-date basis.

Coca-Cola has amassed a portfolio which includes more than 500 brands.

And all of this success has trickled down to shareholders over the years. KO is a Dividend King with 60 years of consecutive dividend growth in place.

Yes, there have been negative headlines surrounding the food/beverage industry in recent weeks related to weight-loss drugs which should hurt demand. But the fact remains, people have to eat and drink to survive.

Coca-Cola has been generating wealth for shareholders for decades because of its proven ability to evolve and adapt to various economic environments and ever fickle consumer tastes. Drugs like Ozempic aren't going to change that.

Coke has increased margins in the past by reducing portion sizing within its product offering without equivalent price reductions. I wouldn't be surprised to see this trend continue in the face of Ozempic-related threats.

This company has tremendous brand awareness/equity, a world-class distribution network, and long-lasting relationships with retailers, allowing it to maintain the best shelf space.

In recent years we've seen the company demonstrate its pricing power as well. Since the start of the pandemic, KO's sales growth has outpaced its volume growth significantly with price increases across most of its categories keeping up with (and oftentimes, exceeding) inflation.

Coca-Cola has the cash flows to outspend its peers (since 2022 KO has allocated more than $8b to capex), leading to better products (via R&D and M&A), a more reliable supply chain, and stable sales figures due to its resilient global distribution.

This enables KO to generate strong fundamental results, regardless of the broader economic climate.

As you can see on the chart above, KO's earnings per share have grown during 15 out of the last 20 years, with the worst year-over-year growth rate coming in at -8%.

During the Great Recession KO posted double digit annual EPS growth.

KO did suffer during the COVID-19 recession because it saw a major shortfall in commercial sales when the world shut down. However, its retail business remained strong. Moving forward I remain very confident in Coke's cash flows because I suspect that the pandemic shutdown is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime type of event.

For decades KO has been a defensive, low beta stock that investors could count on through thick and thin. The stock's 60-year dividend growth streak attests to that. And looking forward, consensus analyst estimates point towards 6%-8% annual EPS growth during each of the next three years.

That EPS growth will support ongoing, sustainable dividend growth. And due to KO's recent sell-off, its dividend yield has risen to nearly 3.5% (a yield level rarely seen throughout its history).

Once again, when the Fed pivots dovish, a growing 3.5% dividend yield is going to look attractive compared to falling bond yields.

Furthermore, those bond yields don't compound organically on an annual basis… meaning that they provide no protection from inflation when it comes to the purchasing power of investors' passive income streams being eroded away.

KO shares aren't as cheap as O is right now. However, KO's -16% sell-off, combined with mid-single digit EPS growth during 2023 thus far, has pushed its price-to-earnings multiple down to approximately 20x.

Historically, long-term investors buying KO shares at 20x earnings have done quite well for themselves.

Coca-Cola is one of Warren Buffett's most famous long-term positions at Berkshire Hathaway, and at 20x earnings, I think the Oracle of Omaha's famous quote, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price," holds true.

You don't have to look very hard to find other wonderful consumer staples stocks trading at fair (or better) prices these days. Well-known companies like PepsiCo (PEP), Procter & Gamble (PG), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and The Hershey Company (HSY) are all down double digits despite very reliable fundamental growth.

Conclusion

The simplest and easiest way to generate wealth over the long term is to buy and hold blue chip stocks.

This strategy has worked for decades, and I doubt that the long-term positive trend of equities is going to change anytime soon.

Sure, there will be bumps along the way.

Stocks are risk assets, after all.

They experience volatility. But negative volatility equates to opportunity for those with strong stomachs.

The most important thing that investors can do - with regard to their long-term financial health - is to ensure that they stay calm, rational, and maintain proper diversification which stops them from ever being put into a situation where they're forced sellers.

Selling into weakness is one of the worst things that long-term investors can do.

Focusing on rising fundamentals, safe dividends, and sustainable dividend growth allows me to stay calm in the face of market volatility, largely avoiding the mistake of becoming an irrational seller.

Remember, dividend safety has nothing to do with share price movement.

Instead, it's based entirely on a company's underlying fundamentals.

So, if you're someone like me whose long-term financial plans revolve around passive income… well, then share price movement has nothing to do with the SWAN status of a holding.

I sleep well at night because I know that I'm making money while I sleep.

Overall, my well diversified portfolio of stocks generates a stream of passive income that is both growing and predictable.

My financial future isn't based upon the short-term whims of the market, so I can happily ignore them.

That's what sleeping well at night is all about. I can go about my life without the fear and anxiety that many investors experience on a day-to-day basis because I know what truly matters over the long term: growing fundamentals and safe, reliable dividends.

