Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nanoco Group plc (NNOCF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Oct. 17, 2023 3:35 PM ETNanoco Group plc (NNOCF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.77K Followers

Nanoco Group plc (OTCPK:NNOCF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Tenner - CEO

Nigel Pickett - CTO and Co-Founder

Liam Gray - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Nanoco's Preliminary Results. Please note that you can submit written questions for the presentation by using the webcast Q&A function.

I'd now like to hand over to CEO, Brian Tenner. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Tenner

Thanks, George, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to Nanoco's preliminary for financial year 2023. My name is Brian Tenner, I'm the CEO of Nanoco and with me this morning, I have Dr. Nigel Pickett, our CTO and Co-Founder of Nanoco, and also Liam Gray, our Chief Financial Officer.

So if we immediately flip over to Slide 4, I'll just take you through the highlights of the last financial year. Importantly, we achieved all of our development milestones for all of our customers, particularly our two key customers in the various work programs that we're doing for them.

That's the lifeblood of the company, because it allows products to move through their development cycle towards the ultimate goal of commercial production. As a result of the large contract with the European customer, we now have two sensing materials that are in final validation with the customer, and we understand that they are also testing those materials with their customer.

We hope to have news on that in the near future. And everyone will be aware that during the year, we brought the Samsung litigation process to a successful conclusion and netted $90 million for Nanoco. That $90 million is allowing us to make the significant return of capital in the first quarter of 2024 that we've already announced following -- or once we receive the second tranche of the litigation proceeds

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NNOCF

Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NNOCF

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.