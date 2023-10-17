Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ECC And OXLC: Climbing The CLO Learning Curve

Oct. 17, 2023 5:14 PM ETEagle Point Credit Co LLC (ECC), OXLCCCIF162 Comments
Steven Bavaria
Steven Bavaria
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, are complex and challenging for retail investors, and even many writers and commentators, to understand and explain.
  • Oxford Lane Capital Corporation and Eagle Point Credit were the first two funds to introduce CLOs to the retail investing community.
  • I like the CLO asset class and own a lot of it via closed-end funds, but understanding the cashflow and source of distributions remains fairly opaque.
  • We need to encourage CLO fund managers to make their reporting more transparent and comprehensible to the average investor, which will increase overall credibility in the retail market.

Collateralized Loan Obligations CLO is shown on the photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

CLOs Explained (Well, Sort Of.......)

There is a lot of commentary here on Seeking Alpha about CLO funds and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). This is not surprising given some of the huge distribution yields paid out by closed-end funds ("CEFs") like

This article was written by

Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
14.58K Followers

Steven Bavaria has 50 years of credit, investing, journalism, and investing experience and is a graduate of Georgetown University and New England School of Law. His Income Factory® philosophy, outlined in his book “The Income Factory”, is a disciplined strategy meant to maximize cash income with peace of mind in all market environments.

Steven leads Inside the Income Factory investing group service where hundreds of subscribers learn and implement this strategy alongside him. The Income Factory is built through portfolios of a variety of high-yielding securities. Growth is created by reinvesting and compounding the river of cash, so that income continues to grow through all sorts of markets - up, down, or sideways. Other features include a chat room and education content so you can learn alongside others. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCIF, OXLC, ECC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

PERSONAL DISCLAIMER: My articles published on Inside the Income Factory or elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, including comments, chat room and other messages, represent my own opinion based on personal knowledge and experience. I am not an investment “expert,” counselor or professional advisor, and while my articles may reflect substantially the strategies I employ in my own investing, there is no assurance that these strategies will be successful, either for me personally or for my readers. In other words, while I do my best, there is no warranty or guarantee that the ideas expressed are correct or accurate, and I urge all readers to take my opinions for what they are – “opinions” – and to do your own due diligence on, and check out personally, every investment idea, stock or fund that I may present, so you can make your own informed decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (162)

G
G.Ray
Today, 4:58 PM
Investing Group
Comments (995)
"But it does tell me that CLO fund managers and sponsors have a long way to go to find ways to simplify and explain their products so typical retail investors can better understand them."

While I was reading this, all of a sudden I started wondering if the typical retail investor is their market. Is it possible that their market is the institutional investor that may not be so interested in fully understanding the product? And the retail investor being small potatoes is just a tagalong?
M
Mr.Mom
Today, 12:22 PM
Investing Group
Comments (131)
Why ROC??? Why do these funds do ROC instead of reinvesting in CLOs? Are the principal payments considered taxable to holders of the CLOs?
Biological profile picture
Biological
Today, 7:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (7.53K)
I think VIASP is a safer investment than these highly levered, potentially highly toxic instruments. I have both OXLC and ECC in very modest positions, and trade them a bit on volatility, but VIASP, a Fixed to Floating (now fully floating on SOFR), preferred issued by VIA, a small gas and power distribution utility. It pays $.7646/Q (floats) and, at $16.25 it represents an annualized $3.06 or 18.82% yield with NO fixed rate exposure. It's a LOT less complex, too. Not a black box. Easy to follow and dividend coverage is high.
upnorthwi profile picture
upnorthwi
Today, 9:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.07K)
@Biological That looks interesting, I'll look into it.
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 10:15 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.79K)
@Biological I would not call CLO funds "toxic", but I do agree that VIASP is a sweet deal. They just announced the latest quarterly dividend, which increased again due to the float.
Biological profile picture
Biological
Today, 10:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (7.53K)
@Damon Judd Yes, correct; perhaps not toxic but taking equity portion risk in CLOs is a very-levered activity. Investors need to be aware that losses can be high in such an activity.
j
j_s33
Today, 4:22 AM
Premium
Comments (29)
Thanks for the article. I always appreciate your work and research.
5150. profile picture
5150.
Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Investing Group
Comments (460)
Steven Bavaria, Thankx! this was the best article you have wrote about CLO's for me so far, I always understand more how they work while I'm reading your article's, and when I'm done, I forget a lot of what I just read, so I'm going to read it again, and keep using my divi to buy more, I've held ECC for many many years, I like the CEO, he always seems to speak the truth on the calls.
T
TomJeff
Yesterday, 8:32 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (506)
Today: S&P -1.34%
Today: OXLC -0.40%
Why? Maybe a 19% yield with NII covering the div by 80% and no ROC.
Just reporting.
N
Nancy Kramer
Today, 12:45 AM
Investing Group
Comments (507)
@TomJeff Bought some OXLC today.
dcxavier profile picture
dcxavier
Yesterday, 6:16 PM
Comments (2.43K)
Re ECC and OXLC... The preferreds and notes are where it's at. Clauses in their prospectuses require 200% asset coverage. If the covenants are broken, the companies are required to sell assets and redeem issues until the 200% coverage ratio is reestablished. Ultimate SWAN.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Yesterday, 7:15 PM
Premium
Comments (3.57K)
@dcxavier

Indeed that’s a really important point

Lots of bulls talk about how in the GFC all was fine with CLO equity in the end

But that ignores what would have happened if you’d held CLO equity with covenanted leverage

Plus pre-GFC CLOs were more equity friendly; often the equity distributions didn’t get diverted because the docs weren’t clean

One advantage of external managers (from a credit perspective) they won’t delay raising the distressed equity placing as they won’t want to lose their fee and incentive fee annuity
c
comeinvestwithme
Today, 2:03 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.4K)
@Will104 Sound advise. You should write articles.
p
parity
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (3.21K)
@dcxavier So both ECC and OXLC has the asset coverage? Do you know if the prospectus CEF asset coverage is based on a mark to market values or at initiation (or before they can buy anything else)?
Steve Bennett profile picture
Steve Bennett
Yesterday, 4:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (593)
The very first lesson of investing is "Never invest in anything you don't understand". Here we have an author who by his experience is an obvious expert in this area telling us directly that he does not understand exactly how CEO distributions are funded. I was actually glad to hear that since I have tried several times and failed with that very question. If falling NAV can actually be a good thing, that's above my pay grade. Or maybe above my security clearance. Whatever -- I'll pass.
surfgeezer profile picture
surfgeezer
Yesterday, 4:30 PM
Premium
Comments (16.97K)
@Steven Bavaria - first thank you and a great article!

" if part of the distribution that ECC routinely pays out consists of amortizing principal payments that are part of the regular cash flow it receives on its CLO equity investments, then clearly it must be a return of capital and represents a reduction in the principal on those loans that will be received at their final maturity.Offsetting this capital erosion (at least in part) may be capital gains that the CLO managers earn from trading their portfolios, buying new loans at discounts (as described earlier) and generally taking other steps (like renegotiating and extending CLO debt, "re-setting" the CLO itself to extend its reinvestment period) that have the effect of what CLO experts call "building par."

We differ here. If a loan is getting paid down by the borrower, especially one bought at discount or the market is currently valuing it at a discount, isn't that positive to NAV of the fund?
It certainly is positive to risk of future defaults, assuming whatever is held for the credit has not lost value.
Payment to the principal on my loans is certainly positive to Net Nav of my Portfolio- no matter what the portfolio is invested in. Why I like self Amortizing Loans to fund/leverage my portfolio. It is also positive to my future cash flows, because it requires less future Interest and increases the net spread/cash flow from my divs.

IMO, much of what the confusion is about is best explained as like being when I roll my sold Put/Call Contracts. Yes, I may buy back a current contract ( that expires fairly soon ) at a GAAP loss, but at the same time I "Roll" the time frame longer in new contract- resulting in positive cash flow and new "net contract price"- farther out in time.

That "Cash flow", from the new contract, is indeed an unknown Gain or Loss, but it also has a whole new net Price I could buy the stock.
It is simply "unrealized cash"- upfront. I can indeed take that cash and "distribute it" ( not that I do outside the portfolio, but rather maybe inside-IE buying a stock and increasing cash flow ).

In fact because I am always rolling those sold derivates, I always have a large "pool" of unrealized cash that counts technically as a negative future obligation and is HIGHLY volatile on what it would technically "cost" me in cash to buy back all at once at today's pricing.- But is is still real cash that is also sitting in my account- or working in my account.

The real "problem is almost a Schroeders-like dilemma. You have two things at once. Real cash sitting and possible "buyback today value". Both are accurate- but I am in fact in control, as the fund managers are, of WHEN I do indeed "buyback" or let the contract expire into a Gain or actual buying of a stock.

It's just a given, my options mean I both get high cash flow and a highly volatile negative "buyback today value".
Why I kinda discount "NAV" on all option funds also- by definition the sold Calls do the same thing. Cash up front AND highly volatile "neg Nav value" for that cash.

Just saying that is what helps me in how I think of CLO's. The managers can "roll" pieces for cash upfront, and yes it is by definition cash at an unknown "value".
Steven Bavaria profile picture
Steven Bavaria
Yesterday, 5:16 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.59K)
@surfgeezer
I think you may have made it more complicated than is necessary. If I have a fund with $100 of capital in it, then it's total NAV is $100. If I invest that in a loan that pays 10%, then the income will be $10. If I pay out that $10 in a distribution, my distribution yield will be 10%, and at the end of the period my NAV will still be $100, assuming the borrower paid back both the $100 principal as well as the $10 interest.

However, if over the course of the year, besides paying out the $10 in interest (i.e. my "NII") to my shareholders, I also take portions of the principal as it's being repaid ("amortized") and pay it out as part of my distribution, then at the end of the period I will have less than $100 in my NAV, since I will have paid out more in distributions than I received in interest. In other words, by taking part of the principal as it is repaid to the fund, and distributing it to shareholders, I'll have less principal to re-invest the next period. If I do that continually, I'll turn my fund into a dwindling annuity.

Paying out part of your capital as well as your interest earned, in this case paying out a distribution of more than 10% when I've only earned 10% in interest, is classic "destructive return of capital." Or "eating your seed corn" as I've called it in previous articles.
Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Yesterday, 6:09 PM
Premium
Comments (2.39K)
@Steven Bavaria So Steve, one clarification. I understand how the principal payments reduce NAV associated with the underlying loan, and unless that principal is then reinvested at the same or higher return that the NAV of the portfolio will begin to decline. But the initial $10 interest income is also decreasing as the remaining balance of the loan steadily decreases to which the NII is less than each preceding interest payment. So not only does NAV decrease, NII income decreases for that particular loan.

I can see how a CLO manager would have to work diligently and continuously to find new investments (at higher interest rates and discounts) to amend and replace the declining loans and maintain and increase cash flow.
surfgeezer profile picture
surfgeezer
Yesterday, 6:42 PM
Premium
Comments (16.97K)
@Steven Bavaria ah - we don't disagree- until, as you mentioned in the article, they buy a loans at a discount or the market is itself "valuing" that loan at a discount.

Then, IMO, the principal being repaid changes the dynamic on the current "NAV". I'm pretty sure they seldom acquire a loan unless it is at a discount, and the "market" is definitely putting various NAV "values" on their loans.

I think it is a mistake to just say "If I pay out that $10 in a distribution, my distribution yield will be 10%, and at the end of the period my NAV will still be $100". The market may or may not value it that way. And if you bought it @95$, the 5$ is/was Equity initially, that now varies.

Zero doubt it is a bit of an accounting/semantics nightmare, again like the accounting on my sold derivatives.

Again, thanks for sharing all your experience and knowledge.
p
parity
Yesterday, 3:40 PM
Comments (3.21K)
Does anyone know which if any of the these CLO funds use marginable debt as opposed to fixed non resetting financing? I don't think we are in a safe part of the credit cycle here to buy levered CLO equity funds at a premium to FMV. It is even more dangerous if they are funded by margin debt.
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Yesterday, 3:43 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.79K)
@parity they are generally leveraged by preferred shares issued at fixed rates.
p
parity
Yesterday, 4:29 PM
Comments (3.21K)
@Damon Judd Thanks. That's smart. Anyone you know with marginable debt?
surfgeezer profile picture
surfgeezer
Yesterday, 6:54 PM
Premium
Comments (16.97K)
@parity anyone that is using Margin in their stock accounts. Plus any fund that uses the "value" of their fund itself to borrow a variable rate, high covenants on current "value" of assets loan.
7865671 profile picture
7865671
Yesterday, 3:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.72K)
Regarding:
"But it does tell me that CLO fund managers and sponsors have a long way to go to find ways to simplify and explain their products so typical retail investors can better understand them."

I think the obfuscation is purposeful. Toward what end might be questionable, but it's like a food ingredient's label that says "spices" w/o further detail. Can't have competitors getting too much detail about the product...
Bilbozark profile picture
Bilbozark
Yesterday, 2:24 PM
Comments (1.24K)
Your 'pedigree' shows in the comprehensive and caveats stated in this article. Capital write-up (pun intended). Thanks for your time and knowledge. Follow and may subscribe here since no taste for equities at age...retirement.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Yesterday, 11:50 AM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (16.88K)
All one need to understand is this:

Expense Ratio 9.53%

PS. So is this vehicle designed to enrich the retail investor? Or to enrich the managers selling it to you?
Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Yesterday, 12:20 PM
Premium
Comments (2.39K)
@Actionable Conclusion all true. but if that's a deciding factor, your leaving a lot of cash on the table.
e
excenter
Yesterday, 1:00 PM
Premium
Comments (4.68K)
@Actionable Conclusion ' Managers selling it'? I buy from other investors who wish to sell, not from a 'manager'
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Yesterday, 2:06 PM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (16.88K)
@excenter

You're referencing a stock transaction.

I'm referencing the overall scheme.

But hey, some folks are okay with a 9% expense ratio, and a decline in principle.

I guess that's what makes a market.
MtBudmoreView profile picture
MtBudmoreView
Yesterday, 11:34 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3K)
I've been using the divs to buy bdc names this year mostly because of policy at ML. It's been good short term, but the long term will be interesting. That's a universal consideration these days, imo. Really good info in this article. Thanks
d
duker1428
Yesterday, 10:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments (70)
Finally. A detailed, cogent explanation of how CLO's work, and a reasonable way to determine risk/reward. Thank you. The question I have involves credit risk. If the default rate in a recession rises to 5% as many expect, using your formula, 40% x 5% = 2% x 9% leverage = 18%, essentially wiping out the return. How would this effect the distribution and price of the CLO?
R
RWilliam
Yesterday, 12:27 PM
Premium
Comments (8.26K)
@duker1428 what? After all that I’m still confused it’s a black box. Author is guessing. Good article author, thx. Sold ECC OXLN and XFLT seems risky to hold these if your not yet retired. GL
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Yesterday, 7:30 PM
Premium
Comments (3.57K)
@duker1428

You’ll still have the egregious 2% of Gross Asset management fee to come out

Also if defaults do go to 5 then there will be cash lock ups at the CLO level and/or that active loan trading becomes fire selling CCC loans (there’s usually restrictions on the amount of CCC loans a CLO can hold and OXLC - from memory - has around 30-40 percent of its loans rated B - so not a long way to CCC)

Also CLO equity benefits from floating rates so when credit loses mount up it’s likely the Fed is cutting rates
j
jazznut
Yesterday, 10:10 AM
Comments (2.38K)
I just can't go all-in on CLOs, and thus own ARDC, which is one-third CLOs and the rest corporate bonds or senior loans.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
Premium
Comments (3.57K)
@jazznut

BDCs that issue CLOs usually buy the equity and junior tranches such that they are getting to their normal 1x leverage - or else they lever at 10x on the CLO but keep unencumbered assets to get to 1x

Now that’s pretty smart as come a deep recession they can use their unencumbered to buy back their then distressed CLO notes
b
batboss
Yesterday, 9:38 AM
Premium
Comments (203)
Wow! What a great article. Very much appreciate your tutorial, and likewise the very interesting comments/questions/responses. Completely changed how I look at CLOs. Thnx.
T
Triton240
Yesterday, 8:34 AM
Investing Group
Comments (459)
@Steven Bavaria Thank you for a well written Primer on CLO's. Yet given that you the expert doesn't completely understand them tells me that they are something I should stay away from until I do. There is that old saying that make plenty of sense to me "never invest in things you don't understand', especially as a retiree who is dependent on retirement income accounts.
D
DiamondPortfolios
Yesterday, 8:19 AM
Premium
Comments (203)
Thanks for your informative analysis
c
cjk4-63
Yesterday, 7:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (912)
If for ECC we don't know what "recurring cash flows" means, how about just asking ECC to simply provide this info?
